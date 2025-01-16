Foldable phone deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Foldable phones are really awesome, but they are also way too expensive for my taste. If you’re going to get one, we would advise that you take advantage of deals whenever they pop up, and right now, our favorite foldable phones are on sale. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,399.99, a $500 discount. You can also save $300 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, slashing the price to $1,499.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,399.99 Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499

The Samsung offer is available straight from the manufacturer’s website, but the maximum savings only apply to the Crafted Black and White color models. All other color versions are $1,599.99. The Google sale comes from Amazon. The same deal is available from the Google Store, though.

Which foldable phone should you get? We know some of you may be wondering which foldable phone you are better off with. Should you save a bit more on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Maybe you don’t mind spending a bit more on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold if it’s worth the upgrade. Let’s go over all the details and help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $500.00

So, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the cheaper option of the two deals listed today, at $1,399.99. That’s nearly $100 less than Google’s foldable offer. That’s not to say it’s exactly a worse phone, though. It’s just a bit different.

Many of you will prefer the Samsung design language, which definitely extends to the Fold series. It features a sleek aesthetic and an aluminum frame. It also gets an IP48 rating, which is better than Google’s IPX8.

Both devices perform very well, but most users and experts tend to prefer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rocking. Paired with 12GB of RAM, this phone can push a healthy amount of performance.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung offers a really nice 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 6.3-inch external display for when you don’t need a huge display.

The camera system isn’t as good as the main Galaxy S24 series, but it is still really nice. Battery life is also pretty nice, and it can last about a whole working day. If you care about charging speeds, though, Samsung does better than Google with its 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. Google’s foldable falls a bit behind at 21W and 7.5W.

You’ll also get a really generous seven-year update promise. That said, Google promises the same for its phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

What about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold? It’s actually a really nice phone, which is why picking between these two foldable handsets is so hard. Both are amazing. Is it worth the extra $100, though?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold follows the Google design language we see in the rest of the Pixel 9 series. We loved that this time, it opens completely flat and has a thin profile. It also gets an aluminum frame and the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 you’ll find on Samsung’s device. That said, the IPX8 rating on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold means it gets no dust protection. That’s one area where Samsung will win.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Performance will be great here, too. The Google Tensor G4 may run hotter, but it handles pretty much any task you throw at it very well. Multi-taskers might prefer the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, though, as it gets 16GB of RAM.

Google’s internal 8-inch LTPO OLED display is slightly larger, too, and it has a higher resolution at 2,152 x 2,076. The external display is the same size at 6.3 inches.

The battery life is pretty similar here, too, at about a full working day. Just like Samsung, Google didn’t give its foldable the same camera treatment as the main Pixel 9 series, but the picture quality is still pretty nice. Still can’t decide which phone to get? We have a full in-depth comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Give it a read if you need some help pushing you in one direction or the other.

You might like

Comments