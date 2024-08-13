Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As expected, Google has officially unveiled the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new phone brings plenty of upgrades to the table, but how does this new foldable phone compare to Samsung’s more established Galaxy Z Fold series? Let’s jump in and compare the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: At a glance The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a faster, more powerful SoC when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a larger interior display and thinner design than the Fold 6.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has much faster wired charging and a slightly larger battery size.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Displays

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Exterior:

- 6.3-inch OLED Actua

- 60-120Hz refresh rate

- 1080 x 2424 resolution

- 20:9 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Victus 2



Interior display:



- 8-inch LTPO Super Actua

- 1-120Hz refresh rate

-2076 x 2152 resolution

- Ultra Thin Glass

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Exterior:

- 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate

- 2,316 x 904 resolution

- 23.1:9 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Victus 2



Interior:

- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate

- 2,160 x 1,856 resolution

- Ultra Thin Glass

Processor

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Tensor G4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB

Storage

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256 or 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

No expandable storage

Power

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 4,650mAh battery

45W wired fast charging

Wireless Charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 4,400mAh dual-battery

25W wired charging

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Cameras



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Exterior rear:

- 48MP Quad Wide, ƒ/1.8, 1/2" sensor

- 10.5MP Dual PD ultrawide,ƒ/1.8, 1/3.4" sensor, 23-degree FoV

- 10.8MP Dual PD telephoto,1/3.2" sensor, 23-degree FoV, 5x optical zoom (20x digital), ƒ/3.1



Exterior front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 87-degree FoV



Internal camera:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 87-degree FoV





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Exterior rear:

- 50MP wide, 1.0μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra-wide, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2

- 10MP telephoto, 1.0μm, OIS, 3x zoom (30x digital), ƒ/2.4



Exterior front:

- 10MP ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm



Internal camera:

- 4MP, 2.0μm, ƒ/1.8

Connectivity

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Ultra-wide band chip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Ultra-wide band chip

Durability



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold IPX8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 IP48

SIM

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Dual SIM (nano and single e-Sim)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Dual nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Biometrics

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Fingerprint unlock

Face Unlock

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

Software

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Android 14

(Will be among first to have Android 15 update)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Android 14

One UI 6.1.1

Safety features

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Satellite SOS (US only)

Emergency SOS

Crisis Alerts

Car Crash Detection

Safety Check

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Emergency SOS



Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Folded dimensions:

- 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm



Unfolded dimensions:

- 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm





Weight:

- 257g

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Folded dimensions:

- 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm



Unfolded dimensions:

- 135.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm





Weight:

- 239g

Colors

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Obsidian, Porcelain

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint

- Samsung.com exclusives: Crafted Black, White, Peach

Warranty



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 7 years of OS updates and security patches

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 7 years of OS updates and security patches



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design, size comparison, and colors

Despite similar form factors, there are certainly some core differences between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For starters, Samsung favors a boxier shape to its foldable, while the Pro Fold has a much more rounded aesthetic. Samsung’s camera bump is also very similar to the Galaxy S series, while the Pro Fold has a thicker and wider bump than the rest of the Pixel family.

Both Samsung and Google changed up their designs quite a bit from their respective predecessors. This not only includes new aspect ratios but also some major changes to the hinge. Samsung introduced a dual-rail hinge structure and a strengthened folding edge that should help improve durability. It even managed to secure an IP48 rating, giving it actual (limited) particle resistance for the first time, something the Pro Fold can’t claim with its IPx8 rating. Pro Fold also has a new hinge, which it calls a fluid friction hinge. This new design allows it to open flat with a nice snap that not only works better, it looks better too.

When you fold the new Pixel shut you’ll notice it’s a bit thinner than Samsung’s Fold 6 at just 10.5mm vs 12.1mm, making it the thinnest foldable available in the US. On the flipside, it’s 18g heavier than Samsung’s foldable. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also slightly larger all around when compared to the Fold 6, likely due to the slightly larger 8-inch internal display and its differing aspect ratio. In folded form, the Fold Pro is 155.2 x 77.1 versus 153.5 x 68.1 for the Fold 6. Unfolded you’ll see a similar story, with the Pro Fold at 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm, versus 135.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm.

If you like customization and are hoping for a lot of color choices, the Fold 6 takes the lead here coming in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, and a few Samsung.com exclusives such as Crafted Black, White, and Peach. Meanwhile, the Pro Fold will come in just Obsidian or Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Starting with processing power, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an advantage here thanks to its beefy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which packs more raw power than the new Google Tensor G4 chip. Despite Qualcomm’s inroads with AI performance, Google’s chip still looks to lead here. The Pro Fold also has more RAM at 16GB versus the 12GB found onboard Samsung’s foldable. Part of that is because Google dedicates a certain (unspecified) portion of RAM to running Gemini multi-modality, which ensures an even smoother AI experience.

Both phones should handle anything you throw at them with ease, but the Fold 6 might be a bit better for mobile gaming and similar use cases. You’ll also get more storage with the Fold 6, as it comes in either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB configurations. Google offers the former two sizes but doesn’t have a 1TB model at all.

We already talked about displays a bit, but there’s one more thing to address. Unlike Samsung’s foldable, the Pixel Fold opened up in landscape by default, but the Pro Fold makes the welcome shift to portrait mode. This makes it easier for apps to adjust without giving us the ugly black bar approach we often saw with the Pixel Fold.

Google pushes AI harder than ever with its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while the Fold 6 is more of a raw powerhouse.

Moving on to battery life, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a slightly bigger battery at 4,650 mAh versus 4,400 mAh. Until we have time to test the Fold Pro in-depth, we can’t say for sure if the bigger battery equates to better battery life, but you should hopefully get a full day’s use out of either. If you do manage to run the battery down fast, the Pro Fold at least has decently fast wired charging speeds at 45W versus 25W on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung and Google both have three cameras on the rear, in addition to an internal camera and a front cam. The actual specs are quite different here, but until we have more time with the two devices, it’s too early to say how the experience compares. We can tell you the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a new ultra-wide sensor with a 127-degree FoV and support for Macro Focus. It also has a slightly higher megapixel count at 10.8MP versus 10.5MP. The rest of the sensors remain the same as the original Pixel Fold.

Another big difference between Samsung and Google is their software approach. Samsung tends to take a heavier hand, while Google favors a cleaner, minimalist approach. While Google might favor cohesion and simplicity in its design, it doesn’t mean the Pro Fold doesn’t pack some serious new software improvements in addition to returning features like split-screen multitasking. Here are just a few of the highlights: A rebuilt Panorama mode with all-new interface.

New Magic Editor features, including auto framing and the ability to change backgrounds entirely.

Made You Look: a feature that lets you put a silly view up for your child to see when you want to snap a picture, that way they look directly at the phone for a better shot.

Gemini Live: This lets you have a live, free-flowing conversation with Gemini using natural language.

YouTube Multi-View lets you watch four live streams at once. What’s less clear is if this is for YouTube proper, or just YouTube TV.

Satellite SOS: Later this year the Pixel 9 series will be the first to have satellite SOS support. The service will eventually cost, but you’ll get free access for two years. As you can tell, AI is a particularly big deal for Google here. To that end, it’s giving Pro Fold users a whole year of Gemini Advanced for free, alongside a 2TB Google One Drive membership.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Price and availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Starts at $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Starts at $1,899.99

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 went on sale back in July with a price of $1,899.99 for the base model. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold undercuts Samsung’s foldable a little bit at $1,799, with pre-orders starting on August 13.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is perfectly suited for today’s power user with its beefy Qualcomm processor that is great for gaming, tinkering, and light productivity. Then again, Google’s increased RAM will ensure its AI game is even better than ever, even if its processor isn’t quite as powerful. It comes down to what you care more about. Another important factor is how you feel about Google’s vision for Android compared to Samsung’s. Some prefer Google’s clean, simple approach, while others love that Samsung has so many features that you’re still discovering new ones months after you’ve bought your new phone.

Truth be told, you can’t go wrong with either foldable. Both have seven years of software support and pack so many meaningful improvements compared to their predecessors.