Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 earlier than expected

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in early July in Paris, France, to take advantage of marketing around the 2024 Summer Olympics that is scheduled to be held there.

Its cheaper foldable could launch either alongside or about three months later to preserve the premium image of its foldables.

Samsung is expected to continue using a Qualcomm SoC across its foldables this year.

Samsung’s Galaxy foldables have dominated the foldable market globally, setting the benchmark that other foldables have to beat. While others can and do overthrow Samsung on specifications, Samsung’s marketing and global distribution network is miles better than anything from the competitors. So, it is natural to get excited about the next foldables, which are widely expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. If new leaks are to be believed, these could arrive earlier than usual this year.

According to a report from Sammobile, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in early July 2024. The event is expected to be held in the second week of the month, possibly on a Wednesday, as per Samsung’s tradition. That would mean the next Galaxy Unpacked 2024 could be held on July 10, 2024. Samsung could also gift the Galaxy Ring and a Galaxy smartphone to all athletes participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

A report from the Korean publication The Bell, citing industry sources, corroborates some of this information. Their report says that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in mid-July, with an overall sale schedule said to be three to four weeks earlier than in previous years. The company could also hold the launch event in Paris, France, possibly to take advantage of marketing the event around the 2024 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in the city on July 26, 2024.

The Korean report mentions that Samsung has recently requested its core component suppliers to “complete quality testing by April,” which is much earlier than the June deadline that was apparently previously mentioned.

Further, all the foldables that Samsung is expected to release could feature a Qualcomm SoC, which isn’t surprising considering they have always done so. The company is said to focus on improving the hinge technology, thickness, and durability instead of incorporating any revolutionary innovation such as a double foldable or sliding phone.

The Korean report reiterates previous rumors about a cheaper foldable, noting that it could be difficult for Samsung to achieve its goal as prices that could be lowered have vastly been reduced already.

Samsung’s top executives are also said to be worried about damaging the premium image of foldables with the release of entry-level models. Consequently, an entry-level model could be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or about three months later when premium sales and reputation have been achieved.

