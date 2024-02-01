The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may get a cheaper variant, and it will skip a feature most don't use

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an unparalleled mobile multitasking machine.

TL;DR Multiple reports suggest a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant exists alongside the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This cheaper variant could skip out on S Pen functionality altogether.

Samsung may also make other changes to bring the price of the foldable down.

With the Galaxy S24 launch out of the way, we can begin looking forward to the next flagships from Samsung. We expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of the year. But in addition to the two premium foldables, Samsung is also working on cheaper variants. We’ve been hearing of a more affordable Flip foldable since last year, and now new reports suggest that a cheaper Fold is also on the cards.

According to a new report from ET News, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Fold with a lower price in the second half of the year. To reach this price point, Samsung is said to have skipped out on S Pen-related functionality. This means that the cheaper Fold 6 could skip out on the digitizer needed for stylus input, so you wouldn’t be able to use an S Pen on the phone at all. The report mentions that other parts could also see changes to bring the price down.

For S Pen fans, the report mentions that the premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold is likely to continue with S Pen functionality. So you can still buy a phone with S Pen support, but be prepared to pay a premium.

The Elec corroborates the presence of a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant. WinFuture also does so and mentions that the new model is internally codenamed Q6A. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is codenamed Q5. However, none of these reports talk about a cheaper Flip model. It is also too early to comment on what Samsung will call this more affordable variant and how it will market the foldable since it will still likely be more expensive than conventional smartphones.

Do you use a S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold? Would you buy a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold without S Pen support? Let us know in the comments below!

Do you use an S Pen with your Galaxy Z Fold? 24 votes Yes, I purchased an S Pen separately and use it very often. 54 % No, I don't use an S Pen with my Fold. 46 %

