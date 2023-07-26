Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? The foldable phone offers great specs, an improved design, and an overall better experience than its predecessor. But does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have dual-SIM support?

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has dual-SIM functionality. The US version comes with two physical nano-SIM slots, as well as eSIM functionality. That said, there are versions of the device in other markets that come with a single nano-SIM card, in addition to eSIM support.

As mentioned in the quick answer section above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has dual-SIM support, but it comes in two flavors. The US version comes with two physical nano-SIM card slots and an eSIM. Then there are other variants available in various markets with a single nano-SIM slot and eSIM capabilities.

If you have the version with a single physical SIM card slot, this sadly means you will be forced to use at least one of your lines with an eSIM. This may present a bit of an inconvenience, especially if you come from a device with two physical SIM slots.

In this case, you have to figure out whether your carrier supports eSIM technology. While it’s common to see eSIM support in most major markets like the United States, plenty of markets and carriers are still catching up with eSIM adoption. Be sure to check if one of your networks of preference supports eSIM before pulling the trigger on buying an expensive gadget like the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It’s always better to pick a model with two actual SIM card slots, as it will provide more versatility. You can choose not to use the eSIM at all, but it’s there if you need it. Frequent travelers will especially like having so much flexibility.

You can always take a look at our list of the best dual-SIM phones if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn’t convince you.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a microSD card slot? Sadly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has no expandable storage. This is becoming a common trend, so you may have a harder time finding a device with a microSD card slot these days. We have a guide for finding the best phones with expandable storage, if you need some help finding the right one.

Which type of SIM card does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 use? Aside from the eSIM, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 takes advantage of either one or two nano-SIM card slots.

Can I use two eSIMs at the same time? While you can store multiple eSIM profiles on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can only use one at a time. This means at least one of your lines needs to use a physical SIM card if you want to take advantage of dual-SIM functionality.

