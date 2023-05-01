Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gains astrophotography mode with Expert RAW update

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now getting an astrophotography mode through the updated Expert RAW app.

The mode was first introduced on the Galaxy S22 series.

It enables you to take high-quality, long-exposure images of the night sky.

It seems Samsung is pushing out the astrophotography mode to more phones through the Expert RAW app. It not only brought the Galaxy S22 feature to the Galaxy S21 series, but SamMobile now reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also getting the update.

If you have the foldable phone, you should be able to use the astrophotography mode with Samsung’s updated Expert RAW app. For those unfamiliar with Expert RAW, it’s Samsung’s advanced camera app for Galaxy phones. You can download it from the Galaxy Store. The app will inform you that an update is available when you open it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports astrophotography with Expert RAW version 2.0.09.1.

Samsung introduced astrophotography mode with the Galaxy S22 series and then brought it over to the Galaxy S23 series. The feature enables you to take high-quality, long-exposure images of the night sky, provided you have a clear view. The constellation overlay function also helps locate nearby stars and celestial bodies.

According to Samsung, astrophotography follows a six-step process — celestial search, composition settings, camera settings, continuous shooting, compositing, and post-editing.

The company is also expected to roll it out to older phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy S20 series.

