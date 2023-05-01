Samsung Galaxy S21 series finally gets astrophotography skills

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out astrophotography features to the Galaxy S21 series with the latest April 2023 update.

Users will need the latest update and the Expert RAW app from the Galaxy Store.

You can then click long exposure shots of up to 10 minutes duration of the night sky and also make use of the constellation overlay features to pinpoint nearby stars.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series may be about two years old, but all three phones within it still continue to be solid devices that have some more years of relevancy left in them. Samsung is also best-in-class when it comes to updates, greatly extending the utility of older devices. For the Galaxy S21 series, users are now getting access to astrophotography features on the Expert RAW app with the latest April 2023 update.

The Galaxy S21 series received a rather hefty 1GB update for April 2023, with a lot of Camera and Gallery app improvements. The folks over at SamMobile have found that the update also enables astrophotography features in the Expert RAW app.

Samsung

The primary advantage of a dedicated astrophotography feature is that you can take really long exposure shots of the night sky. You would need a clear sky, low light pollution, and a tripod for your phone. You can then capture images of up to 10-minute-long exposure, which will really bring out the stars in the night sky right from your Galaxy S21. You can also make use of the constellation overlay feature to pinpoint nearby stars and celestial bodies.

Do note that you would need the April 2023 update on your Galaxy S21 series phone and also the dedicated Expert RAW camera app, which you can download from the Galaxy Store.

Astrophotography features were expected to arrive with the OneUI 5.1 update for the phone, but that obviously didn’t pan out. Better late than never!

