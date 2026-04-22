Samsung is now selling refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones — but there's a catch

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is now selling refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 units through its Certified Re-Newed program, but there’s a pricing problem.

While the certified refurbished models undercut official retail prices, the Certified Re-Newed base models cost more than their new counterparts.

Certified refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 variants are only cheaper than new models in higher storage configurations.

There are a handful of ways to save on a new Android flagship, including waiting for post-launch discounts, taking advantage of pre-order savings, and agreeing to carrier trade-in promotions. Usually, buying an Android phone in certified refurbished condition is a solid way to save on a flashy new device. These are usually devices opened and returned to a retailer, and they’re backed by the usual warranties and return policies.

Samsung is now offering “Certified Re-Newed” Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models for purchase, but in a shocking twist, they won’t save you a dime compared to buying new. In fact, going with a certified refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run you more than choosing a brand-new device. Samsung’s newsroom post announcing Certified Re-Newed availability for its latest foldables makes the deal sound enticing at first glance.

The refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes $300 off the usual sticker price, while the refurbished Galaxy Z Flip 7 costs $160 less than retail.

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However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are both more than six months old, and that means post-launch discounts are everywhere. As first outlined by 9to5Google, current Galaxy foldable discounts position the new models cheaper than the certified refurbished ones. It ends up creating a puzzling lineup that gives discount shoppers little reason to pick a Certified Re-Newed foldable over a brand-new one.

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

A new Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 256GB of storage costs $1,599.99 on Samsung’s online store, shaving $400 off the usual retail price. If you recall, the certified refurbished 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 model only cuts $300 off the sticker price, meaning you’ll pay $100 more for the privilege of going with the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program. The base-model Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 256GB of storage is currently discounted to $899.99, with the refurbished version priced at $939.

The deal starts to make a bit more sense if you need a higher storage capacity. The refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $1,879, and that’s down from the current new price of $2,099.99 and the official MSRP of $2,499.99.

Still, when you can get a brand-new Galaxy foldable complete with its original packaging for cheaper than a refurbished model, is there any point in opting for a Certified Re-Newed device instead?

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