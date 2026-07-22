The $1,200 Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a plastic back

TL;DR Samsung has quietly confirmed that it’s using a plastic back on the $1,200 Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The company says this is a “Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer” and has previously been used on the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Plastic is seen as a less premium material than glass and is more prone to scratches, but it’s also lighter and more drop-resistant.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 in London, and I wouldn’t blame you if you thought the Flip 8 was the least exciting phone of the lot. That’s due to Samsung’s Snapdragon/Exynos chip lottery, iterative specs, and a higher price tag. However, we can also add another potential reason to the list.

Samsung has quietly confirmed via a shared spec sheet that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a glasstic (i.e., glass-like plastic) rear cover. More specifically, the company says it’s using a “Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer.” In other words, a type of plastic. This is a notable change from the Galaxy Z Flip 7‘s glass back.

The return of plastic to flagship Galaxy phones

Paul Jones / Android Authority

This isn’t the first time the Galaxy maker has used glass-like plastic on flagship Android phones. The firm debuted glasstic on the Galaxy Note 20 back in 2020 before using it on phones like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A51. More recently, Samsung used this “glass fiber-reinforced polymer” on the back of the $2,900 Galaxy Z TriFold.

There are several possible reasons why the company decided to use plastic or glasstic on the Flip 8’s rear cover. Plastic has traditionally been cheaper than glass, and costs are particularly important in 2026 due to skyrocketing RAM and storage prices. Even if Samsung’s highfalutin’ plastic isn’t cheaper than glass, the company still needs to apply a layer of Gorilla Glass protection to a glass back for improved protection. This isn’t exactly a trivial cost.

It’s also possible that Samsung switched to a plastic back because it wanted a lighter design. Indeed, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is apparently 4% lighter than the Z Flip 7. Another potential reason for switching to a plastic back is that it’s unlikely to catastrophically spiderweb when dropped. By contrast, glass backs can break into hundreds of tiny shards in worst-case scenarios.

What do you think of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 having a plastic back? 2 votes I'm glad, because I prefer plastic anyway 50 % It depends on the look, feel, and durability 0 % I don't like this at all, give me a glass back 50 %

For what it’s worth, I got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at a media briefing and didn’t realize it had a plastic back. Colleague Zac Kew-Denniss also remarked that the Z Flip 8’s rear cover felt identical to the Flip 6’s glass back. That’s perhaps a testament to Samsung’s “glass fiber-reinforced polymer” material.

Nevertheless, I wouldn’t be surprised if some people aren’t fans of the plastic back, even if it has a similar feel to glass. For one, plastic is more prone to scratches than glass, so don’t be surprised if the Z Flip 8’s back has some scratches if you’re using it without a case. Then there’s the fact that glass has long been associated with premium phones, and you’re paying over $1,000 for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. In fact, the new phone costs $1,199.99, representing a $100 price hike over the Flip 7.

We’ve asked Samsung why the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a plastic back rather than a glass back. We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us.

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