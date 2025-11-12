Search results for

Samsung could apply the successful Galaxy Z Fold 7 formula to the Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung went aggressive with the Z Fold 7 design, and it looks like the Z Flip 8 could get this treatment as well.
By

1 hour ago

A side view of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 frame while half-folded.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could get a significantly thinner and lighter design compared to the Z Flip 7.
  • It’s believed Samsung could reduce the phone’s thickness and weight by over 10%.
  • This comes after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 received a radical redesign.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this year, and it has an ultra-thin and light form factor following years of iterative designs. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also delivered a thin form factor, but Samsung might go the extra mile with the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The Bell (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) reports that Samsung wants to make the Galaxy Z Flip 8 much thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Flip 7. More specifically, the company is apparently aiming to reduce the Z Flip 8’s thickness and weight by more than 10%. This suggests that the upcoming Flip phone could be ~12mm thick when folded and weigh ~169 grams. However, the outlet added that it cannot rule out a further reduction in weight and thickness.

By contrast, the Z Flip 7 was 8.1% thinner than the Z Flip 6 when folded and 5.8% thinner when unfurled. The Z Flip 7 was slightly heavier than its predecessor, though, weighing 188 grams compared to the 2024 model’s 187 grams.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Z Flip 8 is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Samsung took the same approach with the Z Fold 7, and it appeared to pay off big-time for the firm. In fact, Samsung claimed that the Z Fold 7 enjoyed 50% better sales in the US compared to its predecessor.

We also hope the Galaxy Z Flip 8 addresses some of the Z Flip 7’s weaknesses, such as the disappointing cover screen software, slow and hot charging, and average camera performance.

