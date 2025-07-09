Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE shows us what Samsung thinks an 'affordable' foldable looks like

While foldable phones have been around for years now, relatively high prices compared to their stiff-screened brethren have meant that they’ve been an unapproachable option for many smartphone shoppers. And for the longest time, we’ve been wondering when a major player in the foldable space might finally tackle the challenge of creating a foldable phone with not just mass-market appeal, but a price tag to match.

For this year’s refresh to its folding lineup, Samsung is bringing us not just its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but its first attempt at cracking that “budget” foldable nut: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. How does this hardware stack up against the full-blown Z Flip 7, and is it work your consideration? let’s take a look!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Cheapest Galaxy foldable to date • 50MP primary camera MSRP: $899.00 Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Release date, price, and availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at its Unpacked event today, premiering alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Price Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (8GB/128GB): $899.99

$899.99 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (8GB/256GB): $959.99 While the idea behind the Flip 7 FE has been to create a more budget-friendly alternative to Samsung’s flagship Flip and Fold phones, this $900 starting price makes perfectly clear that Samsung is keeping all of its foldables in premium-pricing territory. The full-blown Flip 7 starts at just $1,100, and while $200 is a decent discount on its own, the more appropriate comparison to make here is almost certainly with last year’s Flip 6 — and we’ll get into why in just a moment.

Availability and pre-orders Just like Samsung’s other new foldables, pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE open today, ahead of retail availability commencing July 25.

Colors Unlike the rainbow assortment of option you’ll find on some of Samsung’s other handsets, for the Flip 7 FE the company is keeping things basic: You’ve got your choice of Black or White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Let’s not beat around the bush here. We’ve got the Z Flip 7 FE on the left here, next to the new Z Flip 7. And if our FE model looks very, very familiar to you, there is a perfectly good reason why: This is essentially the Galaxy Z Flip 6 brought back for round two, with a few very minor hardware changes.

Cameras If you were happy the cameras on the Flip 6, we’ve got good news for you, because that’s exactly what you get with the Flip 7 FE.

In our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 we noted that while there was nothing particular jaw-dropping about the camera package Samsung had put together for its smaller foldable, the combination of the 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide option offered a solid pairing.

Even without a dedicated zoom lens, we were largely pleased with the Flip 6’s ability to produce shots at up to 10x zoom. And once again, we’re getting a 10MP front-facer that should work just fine when you need it — but you’ll probably be using the main cameras and the external display for the best selfies possible.

Software features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One nice thing about picking up the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE over the Flip 6 is that it arrives running Samsung’s latest software right out of the box. One UI 8 is based on Android 16, making Samsung a leader in embracing Google’s new release. Sure, you’ll get all that as an update on the Flip 6, too, but first is first.

Some of those upgrades you can look forward to include being able to access Galaxy AI features right from the external FlexWindow display (including Gemini Live), and the convenience of Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief in One UI 8.

Considering the extent to which the Z Flip 7 FE is a Flip 6 with a new name, it can be hard to point to concrete reasons to recommend this specific hardware, but software at least brings up one small area where the Flip 7 FE has an advantage: Samsung’s seven years of promised OS and security updates will support this phone one year past the Flip 6’s EOL date.

Performance Here’s probably the one biggest area where users can expect to find a different experience between the Z Flip 7 FE and last year’s Z Flip 6. While the vast majority of this handset’s hardware is a Flip 6 holdover, Samsung is swapping out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with one of its own Exynos 2400 chips.

Honestly, the Exynos 2400 fares pretty well compared against a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and while they’re not neck-and-neck, they’re in the same ballpark.

Beyond the change of SoC, the other notable tweak Samsung has made with the Z Flip 7 FE is downgrading the Z Flip 6’s 12GB of RAM to just 8GB. Considering the meager cost savings that must represent, this one really feels like a bit of slap, and with the increasing focus on on-device AI in 2025, we can’t imagine anyone’s really begging for less memory.

Displays

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Like the look of that big, expansive FlexWindow display on the right? While the Z Flip 7 there gets a nice exterior-screen upgrade, our Z Flip 7 FE on the left goes with exactly the same screen layout we’re familiar with from the Z Flip 6.

That means a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on the inside with a resolution of 2640×1080 and supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate. And out front here, we see the return of a 3.4-inch 720 x 748 AMOLED panel with that wonky file-folder shape.

Design and build quality

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung tells us it returned to the Z Flip 6’s chassis for the Z Flip 7 FE, and the specs confirm as much: This is a match down to the tenth of a millimeter.

That means the return of the Z Flip 6’s IP48 rating. That was a reasonably big deal last year, and while we’re happy to see Samsung not making any downgrades here, it’s also that much less of a get. On the flip side (pun not intended), the Z Flip 7 isn’t getting any upgrades their, either, and remains in IP48 territory.

Samsung has built the Z Flip 7 FE using Armor Aluminum, and protects the phone’s finish with the help of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Battery and charging While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 enjoys a modest battery boost to 4,300mAh, the Z Flip 7 FE returns with the same 4,000mAh solution we saw on the Z Flip 6.

Battery life last year was fine, but not really exceptional, and while the change of SoC could impact that a bit with Samsung’s new hardware, we really wouldn’t expect a sea change.

Charging support remains capped at 25W, which just feels a bit sluggish — especially when we’re dropping $900 on a phone. And of course, it’s bring your own charger.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Display

Exterior:

- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED - 720 x 748



Interior:

- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

- 2,640 x 1,080

- 22:9 aspect ratio

Processor

Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Power

4,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Cameras

Exterior:

- 50MP wide, 1μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra wide, 123-degree FoV, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2



Internal:

- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2

Audio

No 3.5mm headphone port

Durability

IP48

Biometrics

Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

SIM

Single nano-SIM tray

Multi-eSIM support

Software

Android 16

One UI 8

Dimensions and weight

Folded dimensions:

- 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (measured at hinge)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm



Weight:

- 187g

Colors

- Black, White



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Cheapest Galaxy foldable to date • 50MP primary camera MSRP: $899.00 Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

FAQ

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE waterproof? Yes, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offers an IP48 ingress rating. For water, that’s as good as an IP 68 rating, and your phone should survive immersion in three feet, just fine.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have a screen protector? Yes, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has a pre-applied screen protector that should not be removed.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have wireless charging? Yes, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE supports wireless Qi-compatible charging. It can also wireless share its battery with other devices.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE support dual-SIM and eSIM? Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE supports multiple eSIMs, but only one physical nano SIM.