Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs leak: Like an S24 FE and Z Flip 5 had a baby

TL;DR A reliable website has revealed some Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs.

The phone will apparently offer an Exynos 2400e chip, 8GB of RAM, and two 12MP rear cameras.

An earlier certification filing has revealed that the device will offer 25W charging speeds.

We’ve heard about a cheaper Samsung foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for months now, and we’ve even seen apparent renders. Now, a reliable publication has revealed specs for the new handset.

Galaxy Club has revealed specs for the international version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (model number SM-F761B). The outlet says it’ll have an Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB of RAM, much like last year’s Galaxy S24 FE. The apparent choice of an Exynos 2400 series processor lines up with our own previously published findings.

As for camera-related specs, the new foldable phone is said to have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. A 10MP front-facing camera will be available for video calls and selfies. This would be in line with 2023’s Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The outlet wasn’t able to confirm the battery capacity, charging speed, or storage. However, the phone passed through China’s 3C regulatory body last month and listed ~25W charging speeds (9V/2.77A). Unsurprisingly, the listing also notes that the device is sold without a charging adapter.

Galaxy Club reiterated that its reported specs apply to the international version, so the US model could see a few changes. Samsung typically uses Exynos chips in global variants of its phones and switches to Snapdragon models for the US models. However, the company bucked this trend with the S24 FE, which used an Exynos 2400e chip worldwide. So don’t be surprised if the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has an Exynos chip in the US as well.

In any event, Samsung is expected to launch the new foldable alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the second half of the year. There’s no word on pricing, but we’re expecting the FE device to be notably cheaper than the Flip 7.

