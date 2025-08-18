The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is $200 off right now!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We just reported on a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but not everyone wants that gigantic screen. Some would rather get something smaller (and more affordable). That’s when something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE becomes much more enticing — and it’s also on sale right now! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for just $699.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is available on both color versions: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is already Samsung’s budget flip phone, so it’s nice to see it further discounted. Additionally, it was only launched late last month, and it’s rare to see good deals on such new products. At $699.99, it’s becoming very enticing to get a foldable phone.

Are there any sacrifices? Well, sure, but they are honestly not deal breakers considering how much you’re paying for this handset. The device comes with a very capable Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset and 8GB of RAM. To put things into perspective, this is the same processor the international versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series came with. Those are still very powerful devices today. And while 8GB of RAM is nothing too exciting, it will be more than good enough to meet most people’s multitasking needs.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The display is also pretty nice, featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is smaller than ones in most modern competitors, but the 3.4-inch outer screen is still nice to have.

The rest of the device is pretty standard. You get a dual-camera system, with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. You’ll get a 4,000mAh battery, which is actually not bad in the world of foldable flip phones. It can charge a 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. Like other 2025 Samsung foldables, this one still comes with an aluminum frame and an IP48 rating.

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a great phone if you’re only paying $699.99 for it. This is still a record-low price, so you might as well sign up for it now. Remember, this is a pretty new phone, so we don’t see the price dropping further anytime soon.

