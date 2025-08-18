Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 plummets to new record-low price, saving you $300!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

OK, now we are talking! We’ve seen some great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers, including storage upgrades and free gift cards, but this is the first time we’ve seen an actual discount on the device, and it’s a pretty good one! You can take the Galaxy Z Fold 7 home at a $300 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,699.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies to all color versions available from Amazon, including Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow. If you prefer, you can also get the same deal from Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

Many would argue this is the best foldable smartphone out there, at least in the mainstream market. It’s also very new, launched only last month, in July. Given its prestige and recent release, it’s shocking to see it discounted by $300.

Don’t get me wrong, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t cheap, even at the discounted $1,699.99 price point. That said, there really isn’t much competition in the world of foldable phones (specifically referring to foldout ones).

If you’re willing to pay the big bucks, you’re getting an outstanding device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no slouch. The overall experience will be nothing short of premium. The performance is outstanding, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. This means it will be as powerful as the best Android phones around right now.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, the internal screen is a big part of the experience. It has a large 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel. It will look gorgeous, and the resolution is sharp at 2,184 x 1,968. Additionally, it has that smooth 120Hz refresh rate we all want these days. If that huge display is too much for quick tasks or checking notifications, there’s also the external 6.5-inch external screen.

The design is worthy of a Samsung high-end device, of course. This has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back, and Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic 2 in the front. It comes with an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. This may not sound like much these days, but it is actually really good in the world of foldable phones.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Also, the battery is a bit small at 4,400mAh, which is another area where foldable phones usually suffer. There is nothing surprising here.

All things considered, this is an impressive deal for anyone looking to get a high-end foldable phone. Catch this deal while you can! Remember, this is a new, high-end, very popular device. That’s usually a combination for short-lived deals, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has never been cheaper than today.

Follow