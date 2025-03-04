Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might just see a modest battery capacity boost

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 6 uses two batteries, totaling 3,887 mAh rated capacity, or 4,000mAh typical capacity.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung’s battery pair is expected to offer a 4,174mAh rated capacity.

That could result in the company advertising the foldable as having a 4,300mAh typical capacity.

Samsung may be cooking up some crazy double-folding smartphone designs for MWC, but when it comes time to meet the next generation of the manufacturer’s Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models later this year, we’re not expecting to see any major shake-ups. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may arrive with a newly thinned-down build, but one recent source suggests the Flip 7 could actually get a little bigger. While that sounds counter to general trends, we might get at least one solid upgrade from that move, as rumors discuss the possibility of a battery size boost.

A compact folding design like the Flip 6 employs presents some fundamental challenges for engineers looking to find room for batteries. So far, that’s meant Samsung splitting up its power solution into two batteries, and on the Flip 6, those combined to offer the phone a 4,000mAh capacity. That was already a step up from the Flip 5’s 3,700mAh, and now GalaxyClub makes that argument that we can expect another similar upgrade headed down the pike.

Core to this change is understanding how battery size is expressed, and the difference between figures offered for a cell’s rated capacity, versus its typical capacity. The former is computed under specific, static load conditions, while “typical” is exactly what it sounds like: the sort of power availability you’re likely to get in real-world usage.

The site identifies two batteries expected to power the Flip 7: designation EB-BF767ABY with a rated capacity of 2,985 mAh, and EB-BF766ABY with its rated capacity of 1,189 mAh. That’s 4,174mAh between them — again, rated capacity.

On the Galaxy Z Flip 6, its two batteries combined offer a rated capacity of 3,887 mAh. While we don’t officially know yet how Samsung will advertise the typical capacity of the Flip 7’s pair, considering that the Flip 6’s 4,000mAh represents a 2.9% increase over the rated number, if the Flip 7 follows the same pattern, we might expect a typical capacity of something like 4,295mAh. Which, almost certainly, Samsung would round to 4,300mAh.

While not huge, that would still be a nice little bump, and combined with the latest efficient silicon powering the phone, we might just be able to expect some modest battery life improvements.

