Samsung is showing off a couple of super funky foldable concepts at MWC

TL;DR Samsung has showcased two new foldable concepts at MWC.

The Asymmetric Flip is a dual-folding flip phone with two inward-folding hinges, which leave a small section of the display exposed when folded.

The company’s foldable gaming handheld looks like a Nintendo Switch that can be folded in half for better portability.

Rumor has it that Samsung is gearing up to launch its first tri-fold device later this year. The upcoming Galaxy foldable is tipped to have two in-folding hinges like the Flex G concept Samsung has showcased in the past. The company has, once again, displayed this concept phone at MWC, but it’s not the most interesting foldable device at its booth.

Alongside the Flex G and Flex S concepts, Samsung has revealed a weird dual-folding flip phone at the ongoing trade show. Aptly named Asymmetric Flip, this concept phone looks like a Galaxy Z Flip model but with two inward folding hinges placed at different lengths from the phone’s top and bottom edges. Due to this unusual hinge placement, a slim section of the display remains exposed when the device is folded.

Since the phone lacks a cover screen, we suspect that this exposed portion of the screen could take on Always-on Display duties. However, we can’t think of any reason this design could be better than what we already have with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

While the Asymmetric Flip design makes little sense, the foldable gaming handheld at Samsung’s booth appears well-thought-out. It looks like a sleek Nintendo Switch with a hinge in the middle that lets you fold it in half. The device features joysticks on either side that should fit neatly into the hollowed-out circular D-pads when closed.

It’s a cool concept that we hope Samsung eventually brings to the market, but it can benefit from a few improvements. For instance, the device’s display crease is quite prominent and may result in a less-than-ideal gaming experience. Additionally, Samsung should consider making it thicker for better ergonomics. This would also create more room for a bigger battery, ensuring longer, uninterrupted gaming sessions.

