Here are the carriers that offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for free (or Z Fold 6 for cheap)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold Flip 6 are now official and pre-orders have already begun for several major retailers and carriers. The Z Fold 6 is definitely the bigger refresh of the two, but both phones bring welcome improvements to the mix. Interested in buying a member of the Galaxy Z series but looking to save some money in the process? While you’ll never find the Z Fold 6 for free, you can often save $1000 or more with a carrier deal. If you really want a free foldable phone, the Z Flip 6 is what you’re looking for.

How do I get a Samsung Z Flip 6 for free? No one is going to just hand you a free high-end Android phone outside of giveaways, but you can certainly get a free phone from a carrier, as long as you don’t mind some strings attached. While every carrier’s promotions differ, most are going to require a specific plan, a trade-in, or a similar set of concessions in order to qualify. You can also expect a contract period, typically 36 months in the US, though T-Mobile still offers phone payment plans for just two years.

You’ll technically be charged every month for your phone, but you’ll get an instant credit each month to cover your bill. . This is important because it means if you decide to cancel your carrier service, you’ll have to pay off the remaining balance on your phone first. You also can’t just pay off your phone early without losing access to your free credit promotion. If you wait out the full contract, you’ll own the Galaxy S24 outright and can then cancel your service whenever you please.

We want to be upfront, free phone deals are often full of catches. If you planned on signing up for a new line or upgrading to a more expensive plan already, sure free phone deals can be worth it. If you are mixed about your carrier though and might switch to another network in the future, it’s probably not worth the headache.

Unfortunately, Verizon isn’t offering the Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 for free, but you can get up to $800 off of the Flip 6 or Fold 6 with any smartphone trade-in, regardless of the phone’s condition. You’ll also get a free memory upgrade, as you’d expect.

AT&T will offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 completely free to customers who trade in a Galaxy phone from any year and in any condition. As with most retailers, you’ll also get a free storage upgrade to the next highest tier if you pre-order before general availability begins on July 24. Prefer the Galaxy Fold 6? While you won’t be able to get it for free, AT&T is offering up to $1,100 off of the Fold 6, which brings the price down to $799. That’s still pretty expensive, but it’s more in line with a typical flagship phone.

Want a free tablet and watch too? New and existing AT&T customers can sign up for the Triple Play Bundle offer, which includes a Galaxy Tablet and Watch for $.99 a month each.

T-Mobile is offering the Z Flip 6 for free, also with double the storage. To qualify you’ll need to add a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next line, otherwise, you’ll only get up to $600 off if you get a new line on another plan like the entry-level Go5G. Already have a line on Plus or Next? You can still get the phone free with a qualifying trade-in. If the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is more your jam you can alternatively get it for $1,100 off, which brings the cost down more into typical smartphone pricing territory.

Xfinity Mobile is a great prepaid alternative to big carriers, as highlighted in our Xfinity Mobile vs Verizon comparison. While you can’t get the Fold 6 or Flip 6 for free here, you can get it for much cheaper than usual. If you trade in an older phone then you’ll get up to $800 off, which will bring the Flip price down to around $300. It doesn’t make as much of an impact on the Fold 6’s price but every bit can help, right?

Are there any other good deals outside of the carriers? While phone providers tend to offer the most impressive deals on paper, there are definitely other deals out there. You might not be able to get a free phone but those who shop at Best Buy will receive a free $200 gift card with your Flip 6 preorder. Amazon ($1099.99 at Amazon) offers the same deal but with a $300 card and double the storage for free. Let’s not forget about getting the Flip 6 directly from Samsung though.

Samsung.com not only offers trade-in credit of up to $1200, but you’ll also get double the storage, a year of free Samsung Care+, and 25% off a new watch or buds. Perfect timing, considering the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 just launched as well. It’s also worth noting Samsung.com is the exclusive provider of the Crafted Black and White colorways.

