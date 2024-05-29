The Galaxy Z Flip 6 passes through FCC with a bigger battery

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on its way through the FCC, confirming its battery part and revealing its confirmed battery specification.

The Flip 6 will come with a dual-battery design totaling 3,887mAh actual capacity and possibly 4,000mAh typical capacity.

This is an increase over the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 3,700mAh battery but it still lags behind other flip phone competitors.

We’re eagerly awaiting the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the coming months. Samsung has kept mum on details, not even confirming the long-rumored July 10 launch for the foldables. But the launch is inching closer, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on its way to the FCC, confirming its battery details.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, model number SM-F741U, will come with dual-cell batteries, model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY, as learned from its FCC certification. The two batteries are said to be 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh in capacity, respectively, giving us a total capacity of 3,887mAh. Consequently, this could allow Samsung to market the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as a flip foldable with a 4,000mAh battery (typical value).

This 4,000mAh battery will be bigger than the 3,700mAh marketed capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Combined with the better battery efficiency of the presumed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, we can expect to see better battery life on Samsung’s premier flip foldable this year.

However, in my opinion, this is still a compromise. Other foldables, such as the OPPO Find N3 Flip, have a 4,300mAh battery, while the vivo X Flip comes with a 4,400mAh battery. The older Galaxy Z Flip 5 barely delivers all-day battery life, and there is definitely room to improve here. A mere 300mAh battery increase will be beneficial, but not nearly enough for the foldable to stay competitive for another year ahead.

As for charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to retain 25W fast charging.

We’ll have to wait and see if Samsung includes any other improvements on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to help with battery life and charging. What do you think? Will a 4,000mAh battery be enough for a flip foldable in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!

