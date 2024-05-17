The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could bring a key improvement to its foldable screen

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly bring thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) to the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s foldable display.

This change should bring improved surface hardness and a smaller crease.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 might bring a new hinge and thicker UTG as well.

Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’ve already heard about purported specs and features, but it looks like a key display upgrade has been revealed.

The Elec reports that Samsung will bring thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG) to the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s folding screen, going from 30 microns to 50 microns. This will apparently allow for improved surface hardness and a smaller display crease.

Improved hardness should theoretically make for a tougher display, which is always a concern for foldable screens. But a smaller display crease would also be very welcome as the Z Flip 5 didn’t improve matters in this regard. That’s particularly lamentable in light of rival foldable phones like the OPPO Find N3 Flip offering a minimal crease.

The Korean outlet says the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could use the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s hinge. However, changes could be afoot for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung’s 2025 Flip phone could apparently offer a new hinge and new “UTG structure” to further reduce the display crease. It’s also believed that the UTG could be even thicker next year, although The Elec asserts that this thicker glass is contingent on a new hinge.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments