The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a downgraded cover screen
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have an IPS LCD cover screen.
- This would be a downgrade over the Z Flip 5’s OLED cover display.
- OLED screens offer deeper blacks and are more power-efficient when displaying dark colors.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally gained a large cover screen last year, giving users more flexibility when using the phone while closed. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to retain a similarly large cover display, but it turns out we might see a key downgrade.
Leaker Evan Blass recently posted a host of Galaxy Z Flip 6 promotional materials, including a spec sheet, and SamMobile noticed that the cover screen is listed as an IPS panel.
An IPS LCD screen would be a downgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display, which uses Super AMOLED technology.
OLED screens are more power-efficient when showing black colors, as the pixels are turned off to display blacks. We’re guessing this could result in increased power consumption on the Z Flip 6 when using an always-on display. The ability to turn off individual pixels when displaying black hues also results in darker blacks compared to IPS LCD screens.
LCD panels aren’t prone to screen burn-in compared to OLED screens, though. So, we can understand this decision from a durability point of view, although OLED screen burn-in isn’t as big of a problem as it used to be. Furthermore, LCD screens are cheaper than OLED panels. This suggests that Samsung may have also made this decision to maintain or reduce component costs.