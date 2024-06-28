Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 get shown off in massive leak from retailer

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been leaked through premature retailer listings.

We can see both the upcoming foldables in multiple colors.

Samsung is expected to officially launch the Fold 6 and Flip 6 during Samsung Unpacked on July 10, 2024.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 during Samsung Unpacked on July 10, 2024. We’re just a few weeks away from the official reveal, but that isn’t stopping retailers from prematurely publishing retail listings for the products. Lucky for us, these listings give us our best look at the upcoming foldables across multiple colors and angles.

As spotted by Winfuture, Australian retailed Harvey Norman has prematurely posted product listings for Fold 6 and Flip 6. We expect the retailer to pull the pages down soon, so here are screenshots of the listings for posterity.

Let’s dive right into the listings!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Leaked images and product specs from retail listing

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 product listings were spotted for its Silver, Navy, and Pink color variants. We could spot the listing for multiple storage variants alongside its Australian pricing: ?GB + 256GB: A$2,749 (~$1,820)

8GB + 512GB: A$2,949 (~$1,955)

8GB + 1TB: A$3,299 (~$2,185) We could not locate the RAM spec for the 256GB variant, and we could not locate listings for a higher 2TB storage variant. There’s a chance that either the 2TB variant does not exist or it will simply not be available in the Australian market.

Unfortunately, the listing does not give detailed specs. It does confirm that the phone comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front display and Armor Aluminum on the frame and hinge cover. The phone also weighs 239g, as per the listing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked images and product specs from retail listing

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 product listings were spotted for its Silver, Blue, Yellow, and Mint color variants. The listings for the Flip had fewer details. ?GB + 256GB: A$1,799 (~$1,190)

?GB + 512GB: A$1,999 (~$1,325) We could not locate the RAM specs or listings for a higher 1TB storage variant or a lower 128GB storage variant. These variants may not exist or simply not be available in the Australian market.

Unfortunately, like the Fold 6 listing, the Flip 6 listing does not provide detailed specs. However, it does confirm that the phone has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front display and Armor Aluminum on the frame and hinge cover.

We’ll have to wait for more leaks to flow in the coming days, with final confirmations expected from Samsung only on the day of Unpacked. If the foldables look exciting to you, you can reserve them already with the link below to get an exciting deal!

