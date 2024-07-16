Skip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get this Galaxy Z Flip 5 Prime Day deal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6 last week, and it offers a few notable upgrades over the Z Flip 5 as well as a $100 price hike. But you really should consider last year’s foldable phone now that it’s received a discount on Prime Day 2024.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available for just $749 as part of Amazon’s promotion, knocking a sweet $250 off the original launch price. And the phone has a lot in common with the Z Flip 6, featuring the same large cover display, a very similar folding display, the same secondary and selfie cameras, and the same wired/wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung’s latest Flip does bring a few upgrades, though, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with improved cooling, a 50MP main camera, and an IP48 rating. But the 2023 model still offers great performance, solid image quality, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Z Flip 5’s cover display can run full apps too with the aid of a Good Lock module.

Needless to say, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. But you can currently sign up for a free 30-day trial.

