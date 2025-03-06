Samsung's Project Moohan headset could surpass the Apple Vision Pro on one front

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming XR headset could feature better displays than the ones on the Apple Vision Pro.

It will reportedly feature 1.3-inch 4K OLEDoS panels from Sony with a 3,800ppi pixel density.

In contrast, the Apple Vision Pro’s displays have a pixel density of 3,391ppi.

Samsung gave us yet another look at its much-awaited Project Moohan XR headset at MWC earlier this week but did not share any new information about the device. So far, the company has only confirmed that the headset will pack Qualcomm’s most powerful VR chip, the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2. However, a new report has revealed some juicy details about the headset’s displays.

South Korean publication The Elec has claimed that Samsung’s XR headset will feature 1.3-inch 4K OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) panels from Sony. These panels will reportedly have a pixel density of 3,800ppi, making them sharper than the displays Apple uses for its Vision Pro headset (3,391ppi). The report attributes the main reason behind the display choice to Samsung’s insistence on making its XR headset better than the Vision Pro, at least on paper. This makes sense, given that Samsung’s headset is expected to arrive almost two years after Apple first showcased the Vision Pro.

While the report doesn’t reveal the launch timeline for the headset, it states that the parts suppliers that Samsung has contracted for its XR headset will begin mass production next month. This suggests that the headset might not be ready in time for Samsung’s next major Unpacked event, where it’s expected to unveil its next-gen foldables. However, the company could share additional details about the headset at the event and may even let us take it for a spin.

Samsung allegedly expects to sell around 100,000 units of its premium XR headset, but that may be a tall order, given that Apple’s Vision Pro headset isn’t exactly flying off the shelves because of its hefty price tag. The report adds that Apple could launch a cheaper model to reach a wider audience and has requested Samsung Display for development data for a 2.0-2.1-inch 1,700ppi micro OLED display.

