Samsung's latest phone redefines longevity with 7 years of updates and removable battery

Supplied by Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro smartphone.

The new rugged phone has seven years of updates and a removable battery.

The phone launches in the US on May 8, but there’s no word on pricing yet due to tariffs.

Samsung has long offered its XCover range of rugged Android phones, bringing a more durable design and some extras for enthusiasts. The XCover 7 launched over a year ago while the XCover 6 Pro was launched way back in 2022. Now, the company has revealed the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro.

The new smartphone earns its rugged credentials thanks to an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H design, and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. Samsung adds that the phone’s display has been tested to withstand sanitizers so the screen doesn’t degrade over time with constant cleaning.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro has also received a significant performance boost thanks to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This is a welcome improvement over the standard model’s Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC and the XCover 6 Pro’s Snapdragon 778G series chip. The XCover 7 Pro also has a small but welcome battery capacity boost, going from 4,050mAh in previous models to 4,350mAh. And yes, this battery is removable.

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro: What else to know? Otherwise, the new phone mostly has the same core specs as previous XCover phones. That means a 6.6-inch TFT LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage (up to 2TB microSD), and 15W wired charging with POGO pins on the back. It also has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP selfie shooter.

Other notable features include two remappable shortcut buttons, Bluetooth 5.4, dual stereo speakers, eSIM support, a fingerprint scanner, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro: Hot or not? 24 votes Hot 75 % Not 25 %

On the software front, the XCover 7 Pro also supports Samsung Dex, a few AI features (Object Eraser, Circle to Search, AI Select, Read Aloud), and seven years of OS and security updates. The update policy is a major upgrade over previous models, which topped out at four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The main concern with phones packing seven years of updates is that the battery will die before then. However, the addition of a removable battery means you can easily swap out a seriously degraded battery.

The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro launches in the US on May 8, 2025. Unfortunately, Samsung had no pricing to announce just yet “due to the recent change in environment” (i.e. tariffs). Nevertheless, you should keep your eye on this phone if you’re on the lookout for a quality rugged device.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.