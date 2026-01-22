Samsung confirms Galaxy Watch bug is breaking Do Not Disturb, but here's a fix

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Do Not Disturb is currently broken on Galaxy Watches after the One UI 8 update, with the setting turning itself off when enabled from the watch’s quick panel.

Samsung has confirmed the bug, which affects multiple models, from the Galaxy Watch 4 through the Watch 8.

While Samsung is working on a permanent fix, you can avoid the bug by turning on DND through the watch’s full settings menu.

If you own a Galaxy Watch and want some peace and quiet, you might have noticed a new problem after the latest One UI 8 update for Samsung phones. When you turn on Do Not Disturb from the watch’s quick settings, it switches off again after a few seconds.

Samsung has confirmed the problem, which affects many models from the Galaxy Watch 4 up to the Watch 8 (via SammyGuru). Multiple users have reported the issue on the Samsung Community forum.

The issue happens when your watch is paired with a phone running One UI 8 and you set Do Not Disturb to “Until I turn it off” using the quick panel. Samsung says this is caused by a sync failure, where the command from your watch does not fully reach your phone.

While you wait for a permanent fix, you can avoid these interruptions. A Samsung community moderator shared two ways to get around the bug. The first is to skip the quick panel and use the watch’s settings menu instead. Swipe down from the watch face, tap the gear icon for Settings, go to Notifications, and turn on Do Not Disturb there. This method makes sure the setting works.

The second option is to turn on Do Not Disturb from the quick settings on your connected Galaxy phone. This will sync properly with your watch and stay on until you turn it off from either device.

Samsung says it is working on a software update for the affected Galaxy Watches. To get the fix as soon as it is available, make sure your Galaxy Wearable app is up to date.

This bug is one of several problems that have appeared since the One UI 8/Wear OS 6 rollout. Other reports mention a major sensor failure on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which affects health features like ECG, and a display bug that impacts third-party watch faces on Wear OS 6 devices.

