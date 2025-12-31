A bug is messing up watch faces on Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models

Wear OS 6.1 hit Pixel Watch devices earlier this month, bringing a handful of improvements along with it. But users are reporting that both the latest version on Pixel Watch and Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch on Galaxy Watch are interacting with third-party watch faces in a particularly annoying way, making the watches worse at, well, being watches.

As PiunikaWeb tells it, users have been reporting on both Google and Samsung forums that, on Wear OS 6 and 6.1, third-party watch faces have been getting caught between their always-on display versions and the full watch face that shows when the watch is unlocked. Elements from the AOD face linger after the watch is unlocked, making the full watch face harder to read.