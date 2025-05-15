This is the biggest mistake Samsung could make with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For years, my favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch feature has been the brand’s rotating bezel and its satisfying, tactile feedback. Lately, swirling rumors suggest that Samsung will bring the bezel back on the Galaxy Watch 8 after skipping it on the 7. That’s all well and good, but if the company is serious about making the Ultra 2 its definitive flagship, the rotating bezel needs to make an appearance there as well. Not doing so would be a colossal mistake in my opinion.

Samsung’s functional rotating bezel first debuted on the Gear S2 and quickly became a standout feature of the company’s smartwatches. When the Galaxy Watch 4 series arrived, it offered shoppers two options, including a bezel-touting Classic model. Then the 5 series landed with a Pro option but no Classic, and we were left without it until the 6 series. Most recently, the Galaxy Watch 7 launched without a rotating bezel option, and to my chagrin, we got the oddly shaped Ultra instead.

In other words, the bezel has come and gone, despite its consistent popularity. However, the feature isn’t just a design gimmick; it’s a smart, functional way for users to interact with their watch. I love that it offers precise control, smooth navigation, and is invaluable in situations where using a touchscreen isn’t ideal. For me, spinning through menus is much quicker with the physical bezel than with the digital one. It’s also far better for everything from gloved hands to sweaty fingers. Aside from offering intuitive interaction, it also delivers a satisfying mechanical feel that makes every action feel deliberate and the device more responsive to each of my actions.

The bezel returning to the Galaxy Watch 8 is a welcome sign that Samsung is listening to its loyal user base, but the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 needs the feature just as much, if not more. As Samsung’s flagship smartwatch, the Ultra 2 should stand out from the crowded smartwatch landscape and distinguish itself in the ever-growing Pro/Ultra/Suped-up model market, and the squircle shape isn’t doing it. The rotating bezel could be an iconic way for Samsung to elevate its premium lineup with an enhanced user experience. It would also help justify the Ultra line’s lofty price tag.

Of course, adding a rotating bezel to the Ultra 2 isn’t as simple as it sounds. The series is built for rugged use, and the addition of moving parts could create some engineering challenges. The bezel would need to be designed carefully to ensure it doesn’t compromise the device’s durability or water resistance. A great challenge with a greater reward for Samsung.

At the end of the day, the rotating bezel is more than just a nostalgic callback to older Galaxy Watch models. It’s a smart, functional feature that genuinely upgrades the user experience and provides a distinctive edge over competitors. Since its debut, there haven’t been two consecutive series without a rotating bezel, but it has yet to land on any Pro/Ultra models. If Samsung can find a way to incorporate it without sacrificing the Ultra 2’s toughness, I’d be much more inclined to overlook the line’s other design decisions.