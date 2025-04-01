Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a top contender in the smartwatch market, offering excellent GPS tracking, solid battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring, but the device isn’t perfect. My mind is already on a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and I can’t help but wonder what improvements Samsung might bring to the table. With the possibility of a follow-up device, here’s everything I hope to see in the new generation (and everything we know so far).

Improved aesthetics

While the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s rugged design is functional, it feels bulky and frankly strange. I’d like to see a sleeker, more refined aesthetic in the Ultra 2, from a thinner build to a better overall design. I loath the indecisive circle-inside-a-square shape, but beyond my subjective dislike, the device deserves a display size and shape that enhances usability, especially for maps and fitness tracking data.

Additionally, not including a rotating bezel on the current generation was a miss. If Samsung is going to maintain the odd square-circle design, the bezel should at least be functional. I love the Ultra’s action button, and a rotating bezel would pair well with its capabilities. I won’t hold my breath for a rotating crown, but I would certainly welcome one of those as well.

Refined heart rate tracking

For serious fitness trackers and data-obsessed endurance athletes, I’m crossing my fingers that the Ultra 2 will deliver more refined heart rate data. I had high hopes for the accuracy of its new sensor when the original Ultra launched, but while the current model does a solid job overall, there are times when heart rate tracking falters, especially during workouts like outdoor cycling, weightlifting, or rowing, where wrist tension can skew readings. Compared to the heart rate tracking of Garmin watches, the Apple Watch Ultra line, and the highly reliable Pixel Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch Ultra needs refinement. The device already boasts fantastic GPS performance. Given this accuracy and Samsung’s clear focus on athletes with multisport modes and Race Partner features, improving the heart rate tracking feels like a natural step forward for the Ultra 2.

Even better battery life (and a better charging experience)

With the caveat that I will never be fully satisfied, I want to see even better battery life in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Compared to regular Galaxy Watches, the original Ultra offered a solid improvement, with three days between charges at baseline. However, when devices like the Garmin Fenix 8 offer multi-week battery life, it’s hard not to want more from a watch carrying the “Ultra” moniker. Instead, Samsung’s adventure-focused watch is currently being outperformed by the OnePlus Watch 3, an everyday device.

On that note, I’d also love to see reverse wireless charging brought to the Ultra line. The updated BioActive sensor on the original Ultra made this feature impossible, and I see that as a missed opportunity. A rugged device built for adventure-focused users should be as convenient and adaptable as possible. I’d also like to see charge times improved so I can spend more time using the watch instead of tethering it to a charger.

Advanced feature access for all (not just Samsung phone users)

One of my biggest hopes for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is that Samsung will finally drop its walled garden and make advanced health features accessible to all users. Right now, features like body composition analysis and ECG monitoring are limited to Samsung phone users, which feels unnecessarily restrictive.

Garmin already provides full access to its fitness and health metrics across multiple platforms, catering to both Android and iOS users. While most Wear OS watches aren’t compatible with iPhones, Samsung chops off its legs by restricting its devices even further. Opening up these advanced features would make the Ultra 2 much more appealing to a broader audience and position it as a standout option in the wearable space.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — July 10, 2024 While it’s likely we will see another Galaxy Watch Ultra in the future, as of now, details about the potential device are thin. The original model landed in July of 2024 alongside the Galaxy Watch 7. If Samsung adopts an annual launch schedule for the Ultra lineup, it’s possible we could see the new generation as soon as this summer.

The company typically unveils its wearables at the July Unpacked event each year, which would put the Ultra 2 on the same schedule as the Galaxy Watch 8. Again, we haven’t heard much, but I’ll keep this hub updated as more rumors unfold.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

If you’re not in a hurry and want the best features, it might make sense to wait for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The new watch could launch with potential upgrades like better battery life and more accurate health tracking. If we’re lucky, it may even feature a more attractive and refined design. However, I’m always in favor of buying a device now to get your wellness journey started. The original Galaxy Watch Ultra ($649.99 at Amazon) is still an excellent choice with solid GPS, good battery life, and comprehensive health features.

Alternatively, the OnePlus Watch 3 ($329.99 at Amazon) is available now and offers fantastic battery life paired with the latest Wear OS software. The Pixel Watch 3 ($349.99 at Amazon) also stands out, boasting some of the best heart rate tracking available.

If you’re an iOS user looking for an adventure watch, your best bets are either the Fenix 8 ($999.99 at Amazon) for top-tier Garmin’s features or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($759.99 at eBay) for seamless device integration. I would be very surprised to see the next Ultra from Samsung offer iOS compatibility, so there is no point in waiting.

Ultimately, it depends on whether you’re willing to wait for enhancements or if you’re happy with the current offerings.

