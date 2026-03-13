Samsung’s next Ultra smartwatch could offer a major first for Galaxy Watches

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be Samsung’s first smartwatch with built-in 5G connectivity.

Current Galaxy Watches with cellular support use 4G/LTE, so this would represent a significant connectivity boost.

The watch is expected to launch around July alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 and Samsung’s next foldables.

Samsung’s next generation of smartwatches is expected to arrive this summer, and the latest leak suggests the company may be preparing a significant connectivity upgrade. According to a new report, the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra successor could become Samsung’s first smartwatch to support 5G.

Dutch outlet Galaxy Club reports that the device, widely expected to launch as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, will feature a built-in 5G modem. The site says the previously leaked model number, SM-L716, already hinted at the change, and the information it has received now confirms that the watch is being developed with 5G connectivity.

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If accurate, the move would mark a step beyond Samsung’s current smartwatch connectivity options. Galaxy Watches with cellular support currently rely on 4G/LTE, and the first Galaxy Watch Ultra launched only in an LTE variant rather than offering a Bluetooth-only model. Adding 5G wouldn’t necessarily transform how you use a smartwatch day to day, but it could enable faster data transfers and potentially improve efficiency when sending or receiving data outside Wi-Fi range.

Samsung would also be following a path Apple already took last year. Apple added 5G connectivity across its smartwatch lineup in 2025, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. Whether you feel 5G connectivity is necessary on your next wearable, Samsung probably didn’t want to be seen as falling behind its main rivals.

Previous reporting suggests Samsung is developing the Galaxy Watch Ultra successor alongside the Galaxy Watch 9, with both expected to launch around July of this year. That timing would likely place the new watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Internally, the device is reportedly being developed under the name Watch 9 Ultra, though the final marketing name has not been confirmed.

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