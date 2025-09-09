Apple launches a Pixel Watch competitor for every budget with Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3

Apple

TL;DR Apple announced its latest wearables at today’s “Awe-dropping” event, including the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3.

Headline upgrades include the addition of 5G connectivity across the lineup, new health features like hypertension notifications and sleep score, 24-hour battery life on the Series 11, and durability upgrades.

Prices for each model start at $249, $399, and $799, respectively, with preorders open today and availability beginning September 19.

Apple’s September event brings an expected iPhone refresh, as well as an updated slew of wearables. The company officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and new SE 3. While Apple didn’t radically rethink its smartwatch lineup, this year’s devices push forward with upgrades aimed at durability, connectivity, and health. All three models arrive just before Google’s Pixel Watch 4 begins shipping on October 9.

Apple

The Series 11 looks much like its predecessor at a glance, but its new cover glass is now twice as scratch-resistant, addressing a long-standing durability complaint and frankly, an issue we see across the smartwatch market. The company’s S10 chip powers the device, and users can now officially anticipate battery life lasting a full 24 hours per charge. Meanwhile, the addition of a 5G modem delivers stronger coverage and faster data away from Wi-Fi.

Apple

Apple also leaned heavily into health, introducing machine learning-powered hypertension detection, designed to spot early signs of high blood pressure. The company says FDA approval is expected soon, which would cement the feature as one of the most consequential health additions to date. As of now, Galaxy Watches currently offer blood pressure monitoring, but it is not nearly as streamlined.

Apple

For overnight tracking, Apple added its own sleep score, bringing it closer to Fitbit’s longstanding metric and making comparisons between the platforms inevitable. Meanwhile, watchOS 26 lands alongside the new hardware, bringing two new watch faces, Liquid Glass UI, Workout Buddy AI coaching, and a handful of refinements.

Apple

Apple also gave its most affordable smartwatch a refresh, finally adding an always-on display to the budget model for the first time and cover glass that is four times more crack-resistant. The device also adds 5G and now runs on Apple’s S10 chip, bringing a boost to performance and access to features like double-tap and on-device Siri. On the health front, the SE 3 now includes wrist temperature sensing (including retrospective ovulation estimates and Apple’s Vitals features), as well as sleep apnea notifications and Apple’s new sleep score. These additions bring the SE line much closer to its flagship siblings.

Unfortunately, the SE 3 still tops out at 18 hours of battery life, but it adds fast charging support that is up to twice as fast. The watch can also now play media directly through its speaker, making it a more independent device for workouts or quick playback. At $249, it undercuts most Android rivals with a surprisingly robust feature set.

Apple

At the other end of the pricing spectrum, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sharpens Apple’s most extreme wearable without changing its footprint. The new model debuts an LTPO3 display with wide-angle OLEDs, making it the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch, with 24% thinner borders and better readability at an angle. The always-on display now refreshes once per second, so users can finally see a ticking seconds hand without lifting their wrist. Battery life stretches to 42 hours (or 72 in Low Power Mode), with 15 minutes of fast charging getting you 12 hours of life.

Apple also introduced a new Waypoint watch face, complete with a satellite communications complication and a quick Night Mode toggle. Like the Series 11 and SE 3, the Ultra 3 adds 5G cellular, but also a redesigned radio system with dual-antenna boosts for weak areas, and, for the first time, built-in two-way satellite communications. That means users can access Emergency SOS via satellite (free for two years), as well as send Messages and Find My updates off-grid with a cellular plan. Notably, the Pixel Watch 4 will also offer satellite SOS communication, but only for emergencies, not Messages or Find My.

Price and availability Apple’s 2025 lineup spans three tiers: the SE 3 starts at $249, the Series 11 at $399, and the Ultra 3 all the way up at $799. Preorders open today, with retail availability beginning September 19.

As usual, the launch is iterative; Apple’s latest watches don’t reinvent the category. But they do sharpen Apple’s competitive edge just as the Pixel Watch 4 hits shelves. The Series 11’s tougher glass, 5G support, hypertension notifications, and sleep score make it more robust, while the SE 3 undercuts rivals with an impressive mix of affordability and features. The Ultra 3 continues to dominate the rugged space.

