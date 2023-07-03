Galaxy Watch doesn't work on tattooed wrist? Samsung's working on a fix

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s smartwatches could soon become better at working on tattooed wrists.

A Samsung community moderator has confirmed that the company’s developers are working to improve wearing detection for users who have tattoos on their wrists.

The feature should roll out later this year.

If you’re having a hard time using your Galaxy Watch because of tattoos on your wrist, you’re not alone. The problem isn’t even restricted to Samsung’s smartwatches. It’s a common hurdle folks with wrist tattoos face when it comes to most wearables, be it a Galaxy Watch, an Apple Watch, or any other smartwatch that relies on optical sensors to measure biometric data. These sensors have difficulty seeing through tattoo ink, and in many cases, wearing detection fails to function correctly. Fortunately, it seems at least Samsung has a solution in the works.

According to a Samsung community post noticed by SamMobile, the company is finally giving some love to its inked customers. A moderator in charge of the Galaxy Wear app has confirmed that Samsung developers are working on adding a feature that should improve wearing detection for users who have tattoos on their wrists. That means the ink of your wrist tattoo will no longer interfere with your Galaxy Watch’s sensors, which should be able to accurately recognize that you are wearing the watch.

The update should be available sometime in the second half of this year. A specific release timeframe is not known. We could see Galaxy Watches gain the feature alongside the release of One UI 5 Watch. The software is currently available in beta, and we’re guessing a stable release could coincide with the Galaxy Watch 6 series launch expected in late July.

Comments