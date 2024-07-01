Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?
This year, Samsung introduced a budget-friendly option to its popular smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch FE takes very obvious cues from its siblings but packs a slightly pared-down feature set to accommodate a lower price tag. Though newer than the Galaxy Watch 6, the watch is more like an elevated Galaxy Watch 4. Find out if the sacrifices made are enough to keep the current flagship in your cart or if the cheaper FE might be the better buy.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: At a glance
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE starts at $199, $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 6.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a newer, more powerful processor.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in only available in a single 40mm case size.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE does not feature a temperature sensor.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features a smaller battery than both Galaxy Watch 6 models.
- Both devices are available in three colors, though the colorways differ.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Display
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
40mm: 1.2-inch
Super AMOLED
396 x 396 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
Materials and finishes
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Aluminum case
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
40.4 x 9.8 x 39.3mm
25.9g
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm
33.3g
40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm
28.7g (without band)
Chip
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Exynos W920
Dual-core 1.18GHz
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
Storage and memory
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
16GB
1.5GBRAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
16GB
2GB RAM
Power
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
247mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 425mAh
40mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Software
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Wear OS 4.0
One UI 5 Watch skin
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Wear OS 4.0
One UI 5 Watch skin
Sensors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
Durability
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
LTE
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Compatibility
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Android 11.0 or newer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
Colors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Black, Pink Gold, Silver
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: Graphite, Silver
40mm: Graphite, Gold
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features nearly all the same health and fitness tracking tools as its pricier sibling, including an FDA-approved ECG sensor, BIA sensor, and built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts. It offers over 100 sport modes, assorted training tools, and advanced sleep tracking. However, the device does not feature the 6’s temperature sensor for more detailed insights, which is particularly useful for women’s health tracking.
On the smartwatch front, the devices each run the latest Wear OS, boasting the best of Google. This means users will find tools like Google Maps and YouTube Music alongside Samsung-specific features like Samsung Wallet and unique integration with Samsung phones. Unfortunately, the FE packs a slightly antiquated processor compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, which could impact the user experience over time.
With an older processor and no temperature sensor, the Galaxy Watch FE offers a slightly pared-down user experience at much lower price point.
Likewise, the device’s battery is smaller, though we haven’t yet been able to test its longevity. Both the 40 and 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models launched with battery life tweaks, offering users up to 30 hours in always-on mode. During our review of the device, this estimate was right on the money. Notably, the Galaxy Watch FE is only available in a single 40mm case size with a 247mAh battery. It’s unclear if the smaller cell can support as much use between chargers as the Watch 6.
One factor that may impact its potential battery life is the device’s display. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is slightly smaller than that of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 and has a slightly lower resolution. It is, however, similarly protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass and the watches share identical durability specs and water-resistance ratings.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Price and availability
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Starts at $199
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE starts at $199.99. Opting for an LTE edition of the device adds a $50 upcharge for a total of $249.99. The watch is available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver, in a single 40mm case size. Samsung also offers a trade-in program for older devices valued at up to $100.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Both sizes are available in Graphite, but only the smaller model is available in Gold, and only the larger model is available in Silver. Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99. Like on the Galaxy Watch FE, adding LTE connectivity to either case size costs an extra $50. Again, Samsung offers a trade-in program to reduce the price of these devices. In light of the Galaxy Watch 7, it is also likely that shoppers will continue to see reduced prices for the Galaxy Watch 6.
Powerful health and fitness tracking
Snappy Wear OS 4 software experience
Sporty yet tasteful aesthetic
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?
In theory, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE offers a fantastic user experience at a great price. In many ways, the device is the perfect entry point into the Samsung watch family. However, its processor is older, and for some shoppers, the lack of a temperature sensor may be a significant drawback. Likewise, the single 40mm case size may be too small for some wrists.
If these aren’t deal breakers, it’s an easy device to recommend at a solid price point. It packs many of the top tools of its pricier sibling and doesn’t compromise on style or build either. Of course, the potentially shorter battery life is a bit of a risk, which we are eager to test out.
Which would you buy: The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE or Galaxy Watch 6?
On the other hand, a new generation will always greatly impact a brand’s existing offerings. The arrival of the Galaxy Watch 7 will undoubtedly affect the price of its predecessor, which may in turn affect the value of the FE. If the price gap between the Watch 6 and FE closes, it makes more sense for shoppers to opt for the better processor.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: FAQ
Yes, on a Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch FE, you can answer phone calls when your paired phone is nearby. Alternatively, you can purchase the LTE model to make and receive calls without a phone nearby.
Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Watch 6 feature 5ATM water-resistance ratings.
At this point, it is unclear if the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will support fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launched on June 24, 2024.