Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?

This year, Samsung introduced a budget-friendly option to its popular smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch FE takes very obvious cues from its siblings but packs a slightly pared-down feature set to accommodate a lower price tag. Though newer than the Galaxy Watch 6, the watch is more like an elevated Galaxy Watch 4. Find out if the sacrifices made are enough to keep the current flagship in your cart or if the cheaper FE might be the better buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: At a glance The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE starts at $199, $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a newer, more powerful processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in only available in a single 40mm case size.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE does not feature a temperature sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features a smaller battery than both Galaxy Watch 6 models.

Both devices are available in three colors, though the colorways differ.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal

Materials and finishes

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Aluminum case

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40.4 x 9.8 x 39.3mm

25.9g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm

28.7g (without band)

Chip

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.18GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Storage and memory

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 16GB

1.5GBRAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

2GB RAM

Power

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 247mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)



Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Android 11.0 or newer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Black, Pink Gold, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold



The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features nearly all the same health and fitness tracking tools as its pricier sibling, including an FDA-approved ECG sensor, BIA sensor, and built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts. It offers over 100 sport modes, assorted training tools, and advanced sleep tracking. However, the device does not feature the 6’s temperature sensor for more detailed insights, which is particularly useful for women’s health tracking.

On the smartwatch front, the devices each run the latest Wear OS, boasting the best of Google. This means users will find tools like Google Maps and YouTube Music alongside Samsung-specific features like Samsung Wallet and unique integration with Samsung phones. Unfortunately, the FE packs a slightly antiquated processor compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, which could impact the user experience over time.

With an older processor and no temperature sensor, the Galaxy Watch FE offers a slightly pared-down user experience at much lower price point.

Likewise, the device’s battery is smaller, though we haven’t yet been able to test its longevity. Both the 40 and 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models launched with battery life tweaks, offering users up to 30 hours in always-on mode. During our review of the device, this estimate was right on the money. Notably, the Galaxy Watch FE is only available in a single 40mm case size with a 247mAh battery. It’s unclear if the smaller cell can support as much use between chargers as the Watch 6.

One factor that may impact its potential battery life is the device’s display. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display is slightly smaller than that of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 and has a slightly lower resolution. It is, however, similarly protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass and the watches share identical durability specs and water-resistance ratings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Starts at $199 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE starts at $199.99. Opting for an LTE edition of the device adds a $50 upcharge for a total of $249.99. The watch is available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver, in a single 40mm case size. Samsung also offers a trade-in program for older devices valued at up to $100.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes. Both sizes are available in Graphite, but only the smaller model is available in Gold, and only the larger model is available in Silver. Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99. Like on the Galaxy Watch FE, adding LTE connectivity to either case size costs an extra $50. Again, Samsung offers a trade-in program to reduce the price of these devices. In light of the Galaxy Watch 7, it is also likely that shoppers will continue to see reduced prices for the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?

In theory, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE offers a fantastic user experience at a great price. In many ways, the device is the perfect entry point into the Samsung watch family. However, its processor is older, and for some shoppers, the lack of a temperature sensor may be a significant drawback. Likewise, the single 40mm case size may be too small for some wrists.

If these aren’t deal breakers, it’s an easy device to recommend at a solid price point. It packs many of the top tools of its pricier sibling and doesn’t compromise on style or build either. Of course, the potentially shorter battery life is a bit of a risk, which we are eager to test out.

On the other hand, a new generation will always greatly impact a brand’s existing offerings. The arrival of the Galaxy Watch 7 will undoubtedly affect the price of its predecessor, which may in turn affect the value of the FE. If the price gap between the Watch 6 and FE closes, it makes more sense for shoppers to opt for the better processor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: FAQ

Can you answer calls on the Galaxy Watch FE? Yes, on a Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch FE, you can answer phone calls when your paired phone is nearby. Alternatively, you can purchase the LTE model to make and receive calls without a phone nearby.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE waterproof? Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Watch 6 feature 5ATM water-resistance ratings.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE feature fast charging? At this point, it is unclear if the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will support fast charging.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE come out? The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launched on June 24, 2024.