Fool us three times? Galaxy Watch owners are reporting abnormal battery drain yet again

Redditor chunkyfen outlined his issue with the Galaxy Watch 8 40mm:

At 3pm today, I turned it off because I wanted to save some battery on my hour long walk back home with active gps. It’s at 40% battery.

At 3:50 I turn it back on and the battery dropped to 10% after reboot. I turned it off and on again thinking it’s some kind of bug, now it’s at 5%, I turn it off completely.

30% lost in a matter of minutes with a reboot! Crazy haha