Galaxy Watch users report abnormal battery drain after recent updates

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A number of Galaxy Watch users are seeing an abnormal battery drain, with reports pointing to Google Play Services as the main culprit.

The issue appeared recently and affects multiple models, including Watch 7, Classic 6, Classic 8, and Ultra 2025.

Standard fixes like restarting, clearing cache, or resetting aren’t working consistently.

If your Galaxy Watch battery is draining faster than usual, you’re not the only one. Many users on r/GalaxyWatch are frustrated by a sudden drop in battery life that began a few weeks ago, likely after a recent update. The battery stats point to Google Play Services as the cause.

A user with a 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 blames the latest security update for the issue. Another person who owns the Galaxy Watch Classic 6, Classic 8, and Ultra 2025 says all three now have the same battery problem. “My Ultra was going strong for 4 days without AOD. Now barely 2 days. Play Service is draining like crazy. I am tired of resetting the watch over and over.”

Many others in the thread share this frustration. A few users brushed off usual tips like restarting, clearing the cache, or resetting, yet continued experiencing the problem.

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Interestingly, one user noticed the same battery drain even without installing any updates. This could mean the problem is on the server side or that an automatic Play Services update is running in the background.

One Watch 7 owner saw Play Services using over 10% of the battery, which dropped to 5 or 6% after a restart. A few days later, the battery usage page stopped showing any app data. Other Watch 7 users say a full reset helped.

Based on user feedback, a few fixes might help reduce battery drain. Some people suggest going into your app settings and clearing both the cache and storage for Google Play Services. A quick restart can also help stabilize things, at least for a while. If nothing else works, a full reset might fix deeper software issues.

Samsung has not officially responded to this issue yet. Since the problem affects several Galaxy Watch models, it seems likely that Samsung and Google will release a fix together.

If you’re seeing Play Services climb above 10% in your battery stats, you’re part of a growing club. We’ve reached out to Samsung for a statement and will update this article when the company responds.

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