Google Play Services is draining battery life from Galaxy Watches like a vampire

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy Watch owners are reporting an issue with Google Play Services.

The users claim that the app is severely draining their batteries.

The issue appears to be affecting multiple Galaxy Watch models.

One of the most annoying problems for any device is having an app that’s draining your battery. In most cases, you can handle a power-hungry app by restricting its background activity or uninstalling it. But what if that app is responsible for the core functions of your device? Unfortunately, it appears that some Galaxy Watch owners are facing this problem.

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If you’ve noticed that your Galaxy Watch is losing battery life faster than normal, you’re not alone. Several users are reporting that they are running into battery drain on their devices. According to these users, the culprit appears to be Google Play Services.

One user who shared a screenshot of their battery usage shows that the Play Services has eaten up 69.7% of their battery since the last charge. Another user shared a screenshot showing that Play Services used 99.97% of their battery. While not as extreme, another had 30.9% of their battery taken by the app.

Google Play Services is a background app that connects your apps to other Google systems. Under normal conditions, the Play Services app should only use a fraction of your battery on a daily basis. So numbers like 30%, 69%, and higher are definitely a cause for concern.

We’re currently seeing reports from owners of the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Watch 7. So it appears the issue is affecting multiple Galaxy Watch models. At the moment, it’s unclear what the cause of the bug is. Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment.

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