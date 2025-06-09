Galaxy Watch 8 Classic early eBay listing confirms new squircle design

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR An eBay seller has a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for sale ahead of the official launch.

The listing includes several images of the upcoming smartwatch, showcasing its updated design and new crown button.

It also confirms details like the watch’s model number and storage configuration.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-gen smartwatches alongside its upcoming foldables later this year. Although the company has remained tight-lipped about the Galaxy Watch 8 series, recent leaks suggest that the lineup will include a “Classic” model with a rotating bezel and updated case design.

Late last month, we saw CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, showcasing a squircle case similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. A working prototype of the smartwatch has now been put up for sale on eBay ahead of the official launch (via GSMArena), confirming the new look and revealing a few additional details.

The listing includes multiple images of the 46mm LTE Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, clearly showing the squircle case and rotating bezel. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, the new model also features a crown on the right edge flanked by two buttons. It has a speaker grille on the left edge and buttons on the bottom, presumably for the quick-release strap mechanism.

We also get a look at the black leather strap that Samsung could ship with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, along with its magnetic charger and retail packaging. The box confirms the watch’s model number as SM-L505U, but the pairing screen shown in one of the images states 0ZXT instead. It also reveals that the watch features 64GB of onboard storage.

Although the listing doesn’t shed light on the watch’s specifications, previously spotted regulatory filings have revealed that it could pack a 435mAh battery. We expect to learn more about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in the weeks leading up to the rumored launch next month.

