Hands-on videos confirm the truth about Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leaks

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 have appeared in fresh leaks just days ahead of their launch.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s leak is more detailed and shows the inner foldable screen with no visible crease.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the hands-on video doesn’t power on and might as well be a dummy unit.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are set to be unveiled later this week. As the launch draws closer, we’ve seen a slew of leaks that have given us sweeping looks at both the foldables. Following last week’s leak of Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands-on images, more hands-on images of both devices have been spotted circulating online.

Over the weekend, an X user @andrei_eclynoh shared a hands-on image of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. They also shared — but later removed — a hands-on video, which another user later reuploaded. Both the picture and the video demonstrate a working model, so it probably captures a review or a retail unit.

The most compelling aspect to notice in the media is the new inner display, devoid of any visible crease. The foldable display appears seamless at multiple angles, inspiring us to assume Samsung may have finally caught up to its competitors in eliminating the crease entirely. The image also emphasizes the outer display, which now appears much larger than on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and leaves smaller bezels on the cover. The display now also envelops the dual cameras, similar to the Motorola Razr 2025 family, ditching the previous folder-notch shape.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 unit shown in the video also features the same boxy design that Samsung introduced with the Flip 5. Earlier rumors pointed towards Flip 7 being slimmer than the previous generation, though the change is not expected to be as drastic as expected of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Interestingly, the video shows the Flip 7 can also run up to four cover screen widgets on the same page.

The second leak showcases the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which appears in a video by accessories maker WSKEN, which has already listed a compatible screen protector on Amazon (via 9to5Google). It’s not easy to differentiate between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the upcoming Fold 7 based solely on the device’s slimness, so one can easily assume the video shows a Fold 6. However, the unit’s narrower fingerprint scanner aligns with the Fold 7’s leaks and can be trusted to be a tell-tale differentiator.

However, unlike the Flip 7’s hands-on video, this one shows the phone switched off, which suggests it may not be a working model but rather a dummy unit.

We’re just days away from the official launch, at which point we can expect to confirm the validity of these leaks. Last week, we exclusively reported that Samsung is also working on a tri-fold device, and we expect it to be showcased at the event in a fashion similar to how the Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the S25 series launch earlier this year.

