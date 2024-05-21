Never mind S24 Ultra, Samsung could offer an Ultra watch this year

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A reliable leaker has revealed a list of upcoming Samsung products, including three smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch FE could be an iterative variation of the Galaxy Watch 4 and could also take the branding of Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), according to past leaks.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra could either be a rebranding of the Classic/Pro variants or the name of a square-shaped smartwatch.

Samsung has been in the smartwatch business for a very long time, and its Galaxy Watch series remains one of the best smartwatches available. We’re eagerly looking forward to the Galaxy Watch 7, which will succeed the current generation Galaxy Watch 6 series, but it seems Samsung has plans for a more elaborate lineup this time around.

According to noted leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass, Samsung is working on several products that are destined to launch soon.

According to this list, Samsung is working on the following products: Galaxy Book 4 Edge and Book 4 Edge Pro

Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Watch FE

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Q6) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (B6) The most interesting products on this list are the Galaxy Watch FE and the Galaxy 7 Ultra, as the existence of the other products is easy to predict.

Starting with the Galaxy Watch FE, a smartwatch with the model number SM-R861 was spotted on FCC listings recently. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 4 has the model number SM-R860, indicating that the upcoming smartwatch could be an iteration of one of Samsung’s most popular smartwatches around. The Galaxy Watch FE has also been rumored to launch as the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), which would align well with the leaks. The GalaxyWatch 7 Ultra could be the moniker that Samsung takes with the higher variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 series. In the past, Samsung has released Classic and Pro variants of its smartwatches to target the premium consumer, and the switch up to the “Ultra” moniker makes sense to align the product as an Apple Watch Ultra competitor. It remains to be seen what upgrades come to the product and if they justify the rebranding from Classic/Pro to Ultra or if it’s just for the sake of some marketing points. Samsung has been said to be working on a new smartwatch with a square screen, though, so there might be something more here for fans to look forward to.

The leak also doesn’t mention anything about a third foldable, especially since the quoted tweet was asking about an Ultra model for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This doesn’t mean the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra doesn’t exist at all, but it does weigh in that direction. We’ll have to watch for further leaks to learn more about Samsung’s upcoming foldable strategy.

