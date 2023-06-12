Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 release date: When is the next smartwatch coming?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are excellent smartwatch recommendations for Android users, even more so if you use a Galaxy smartphone. But it’s been almost a year since these launched, so we’re due for a refresh. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is just around the corner. But when exactly is it releasing? In this article, we bring the release date of the Galaxy Watch 6 and other key details on its launch and availability.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 coming out?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Samsung has not officially disclosed any details regarding the Galaxy Watch 6. However, the company has officially confirmed a Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul in late July. No specific details are shared beyond this, but we can safely presume that the company will announce the Galaxy Watch 6 at this Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung has historically announced the newest Galaxy Watch in its Samsung Unpacked event, which is held in the second half of the year. Usually, this is held in August, except for Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2, which were held in March and September 2019, respectively. For 2023, Samsung has preponed its usual August event to July, and we are confident that this is when we will see the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung has not announced an exact date yet, but rumors indicate that the event will be held on July 26, 2023. We will update the article with the confirmed date once it gets announced.

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 be available at launch?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Once the Galaxy Watch 6 gets announced, possibly on July 26, 2023, it will likely be available to preorder immediately, based on the timelines for Samsung’s previous launches. Deliveries and open sales for the Galaxy Watch 6 will likely open in about two weeks from the date of preorders.

There is a possibility that these timelines will change for different variants, colors, and straps, as the case may be. So if you’re expecting to get something beyond the standard base version of the watch, be prepared to wait a little.

Will there be a livestream of the Galaxy Watch 6 launch? Yes! Samsung always live streams its Galaxy Unpacked event, and we expect the tradition to continue for this year too. The launch event is being held in Seoul, but expect a direct livestream to be made available on YouTube in the hours running up to the event.

What other products will Samsung announce at the Galaxy Watch 6 launch event?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung has not directly announced the devices we will see at the event. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series launch at the same event.

There’s also a tiny probability of Samsung announcing a mixed-reality headset, but rumors are sketchy at this stage and should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 be available globally? Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was available globally, and we expect Samsung to continue with global availability for the Galaxy Watch 6 series as well. So if the Galaxy Watch 5 was available in your region, you can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 to be made available as well.

FAQs

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 be compatible with a Pixel phone? Yes. Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches are compatible with all Android phones. You can expect all essential functions of the watch to work flawlessly when used with a Pixel phone or any other Android phone. However, certain functions may remain exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 be waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be water-resistant (but not entirely waterproof). The exact IP rating of the watch remains to be seen. The predecessor Galaxy Watch 5 had an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and you can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 to follow along the same lines.

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 work with an iPhone? No. No Galaxy Watch works with iPhones, and the same is not expected to change with the Galaxy Watch 6 either. There is no app for iOS devices that helps pair the Galaxy Watch to an iPhone. iPhone users are recommended to use an Apple Watch.

