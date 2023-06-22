Can I pair and use a Samsung Galaxy Watch with an iPhone?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung now makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches around. The Galaxy Watch 5 builds on the success of the Galaxy Watch 4, and both make for excellent companions if you own a Samsung smartphone. But can these smartwatches work with iPhones? We explain in detail below.

Can I use a new Samsung Galaxy Watch with an iPhone?

Andy Walker / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 5 (left) with Galaxy Watch 4

The simple, straight answer is no. Samsung hasn’t developed an app that would facilitate pairing the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 with an iPhone. Therefore, you cannot use new Galaxy Watch models with an iPhone. We don’t expect this to change with the Galaxy Watch 6, but Samsung may surprise us.

That limitation is not necessarily because of Wear OS, either. Montblanc and Fossil have demonstrated that their Wear OS 3 watches can pair with iPhones. It instead seems to be the decision of Samsung to limit its watches’ functionality to Android devices only.

Are older Samsung Galaxy watches compatible with iPhone?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

If you must have a Samsung smartwatch paired to your iPhone, the company’s older Tizen smartwatches work well with Apple’s smartphones. These include the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch 2 Active, and the original Galaxy Watch.

If you own an iPhone, you should get an Apple Watch or another excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch alternative.

FAQs

Can you use Wear OS on an iPhone? Surprisingly, there are plenty of smartwatches that run on Wear OS 3 that will pair with an iPhone. The most notable example is the Fossil Gen 6 platform.

Which Apple Watch alternative should I buy? There are plenty of Apple Watch alternatives available for iPhone users, but few provide the functionality and seamless integration that they provide alongside iOS.

