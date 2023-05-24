Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders leak: The rotating bezel is back

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders have purportedly leaked online.

The images show a rotating bezel and a design that’s similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro last year, but we didn’t get a Classic model. Now, it looks like Samsung is indeed readying a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the first apparent renders have emerged.

Serial leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer (via MySmartPrice) has shared purported Galaxy Watch 6 Classic renders. And the images indeed show a watch with a rotating bezel, in line with the previous Classic device.

The renders also show what appear to be home and back buttons on the right, as well as a magnetic strap. Otherwise, that’s about all we can glean from the images. So if you liked the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design but wanted a more up-to-date experience, this might be for you.

We’re also glad to see the rotating bezel apparently returning, as the Galaxy Watch 5 series completely lacked this feature. So fans of this interaction method will want to keep an eye on the upcoming smartwatch too.

We’re expecting Samsung to show off the Galaxy Watch 6 series (including the Classic model) at the company’s next Unpacked event. This is purportedly set to take place in late July, according to reports out of Korea. We already know that it will run the One UI 5 Watch skin atop Wear OS, while rumors also point to a battery boost. But we’ll need to wait for the event for all the official details.

Comments