After smartphones, now Galaxy Watch 4 gets dreaded display line issue

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user reported a vertical white line on their Galaxy Watch 4 following a recent software update, showing that the notorious smartphone display issue is appearing on smartwatches.

While there are only a few reported cases over the years, the hardware breakdown suggests aging wearable AMOLED panels share the same thermal and electrical stress vulnerabilities as phones.

Since the 2021 smartwatch is well past its warranty period, an expensive screen replacement is the only definitive fix, making a brand-new upgrade the wiser investment.

The green line issue on AMOLED smartphones has unfortunately become very common over the past few years, often scaring users into avoiding software updates altogether. It seems the issue has now jumped device categories, as we’re now seeing another report of a white line on a Galaxy Watch 4.

Reddit user HKNworld alleges that their Galaxy Watch 4 now has a vertical white line after the One UI 8 Watch update.

The Reddit user did not share more details about the software update, so it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Watch 4 received One UI 8 Watch back in December 2025. Last month, the Galaxy Watch 4 received its May 2026 security patch update, which is possibly what the user may be referring to.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is no stranger to hardware failure, as we’ve previously seen several reports of the smartwatch succumbing to the infamous Red Screen of Death. This white line on the display is yet another annoyance that could force you to retire your aging smartwatch.

Alongside the sheer age of the hardware (the Galaxy Watch 4 was released in 2021!), there’s another reason to be somewhat skeptical here. There’s admittedly been only a few white line reports for the Galaxy Watch 4 over the years (like these reports from Reddit users), so there’s no indication of a wider defect here.

However, the behavior is deeply reminiscent of the rampant OLED display issues that have plagued the industry for years. Seeing a similar hardware breakdown on Samsung’s older smartwatches suggests that aging AMOLED panels, whether on a phone or a wearable, share the same vulnerabilities when subjected to prolonged thermal or electrical stress.

For Galaxy Watch 4 owners, the outlook remains bleak. Since the smartwatch launched in 2021, almost every unit currently in use is well past its warranty period. Whether your watch succumbs to the solid Red Screen of Death or to this white line defect, a costly, out-of-warranty screen replacement is the only definitive fix, assuming spare parts are available in the first place. Given the watch’s age, it is a much wiser investment to finally put the wearable to rest and look toward an upgrade.

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