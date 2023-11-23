How to get Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from just $175 this week

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is so fresh off the production line that we weren’t expecting big deals in the Black Friday sales. While big price drops may still be a while away, Samsung is coming at you with multiple ways to save on the premium Android tablets, and the best method is through the Samsung Shop App. By stacking offers, it’s possible to save as much as $745 on the higher-spec model of the Tab S9.

Here’s how it works: Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade on the device this holiday season, which reduces the price of the 12GB model from $920 to $799.99. There’s then an enhanced trade-in program to take advantage of, giving you up to $600 more in savings. If you’re on mobile and you buy through the Shop App, your first purchase will save you another $25. The final price you’d pay for the tablet would be $174.99.

Hitting the widget below gives you the opportunity to download the app or just shop the deal in your browser, but the first of those options gets you the best price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (12GB/256GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (12GB/256GB) The smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family gets some big upgrades The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 gets an AMOLED makeover. The new display plus a premium aluminum frame, large speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset all make for a capable tablet. See price at Samsung Save $120.00

There are even better savings to be had on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra. Both include the free storage upgrade worth $120 plus the $25 savings for your first Samsung Shop App purchase. But the enhanced trade-in values are higher, with up to $650 off the Tab S9 Plus and $700 off the S9 Ultra. On top of that, buying either slate offers you a bundle deal to get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $49.99 — $180 under their retail price. A quick bit of math should tell you that it’s possible to get total savings on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Buds 2 Pro of over $1,000.

Tap the widget above to find the Samsung Shop App and claim the biggest Galaxy Tab S9 deals on the internet.

