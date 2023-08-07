Price leak suggests Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE ain't gonna be cheap

Media Peanut

TL;DR The Indian pricing of the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE has leaked, and it seems a bit steep for a Wi-Fi-only base model.

The US pricing could be very different, though, given Samsung prices devices much higher in India.

The price of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE has leaked thanks to WinFuture journalist and tipster Roland Quandt. According to his information, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Wi-Fi-only standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE will cost Rs 63,000 in India. That’s around $761 if directly converted, and not much cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S9, which starts at $799.

That said, Samsung’s devices are usually priced much higher in India than in the US thanks to import taxes. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is almost $200 more expensive to buy in India compared to the US. Keeping that in mind, we could expect the Galaxy Tab S9 FE to cost somewhere around $600-$699 in the US. That’s not as expensive as the leaked Indian pricing, but it isn’t as cheap as the only other FE slate from Samsung — the Galaxy Tab S7 FE — which cost $529 when it launched in 2021.

Unfortunately, Quandt hasn’t shared the price of the Plus model in the Tab S9 FE series.

Samsung recently confirmed (by mistake) the names of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus on its website. Both tablets are expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, LCD panels, and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The standard version is expected to pack a 10.9-inch display, while the Plus model is said to get a 12.4-inch screen.

We don’t know much else about the new Fan Edition tablets, but previous design leaks show they match the aesthetics of the premium Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. You can expect the devices to feature big batteries and possible S Pen support.

