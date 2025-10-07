Lowest price yet on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at almost 50% off

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Left: Google Pixel Tablet, Right: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just got more appealing for Prime Day! Normally, the 128GB model of this Samsung tablet is priced at $399.99, but you can snag it for only $209.99 — a massive 48% reduction from the suggested retail price. Our tracker confirms that this is the best price Amazon has ever offered it for sale. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 for $209.99 (48% off)

This tablet is a chic option in Chiffon Pink or a work professional in Oxford Gray, featuring a 10.4-inch display and a modern, lightweight design. It’s ideal for students or anyone who needs a portable device for notes and media. You’ll find it comes with the handy S Pen, perfect for doodles or taking notes on the go.

Packed with the Exynos 1280 processor and 4GB of RAM, it’s a reliable companion for day-to-day tasks. The 128GB of storage is expandable via microSD, providing space for all your apps and media. The Samsung DeX mode transforms it into a productivity machine, and dual speakers tuned by AKG deliver great sound.

Just a reminder: Prime Day deals like this are for Prime members only. With a 30-day free trial, it’s a good time to see what Amazon Prime is all about if you aren’t yet a member.

