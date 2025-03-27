A huge Galaxy Tab S10 FE series leak reveals specs, renders, and pricing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A major Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series leak has revealed specs, pricing, and renders.

The tablets are expected to offer an Exynos 1580 chip, 45W wired charging, and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is tipped to start at €579 in Europe, while the Plus variant apparently starts at €749.

We’ve seen several Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series leaks in recent weeks, and it looks like the Android tablets could deliver decent bang for your buck. Now, a trusted leaker has posted apparent specs, prices, and renders.

Mystery Lupin has posted plenty of apparent Galaxy Tab S10 FE series details on Twitter, starting with the specs. Both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are slated to have an Exynos 1580 chipset (much like the Galaxy A56), 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP selfie camera, an IP68 rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The standard model is expected to have a 10.9-inch 90Hz LCD screen (WUXGA+), while the Plus variant will have a 13.1-inch panel. Both tablets are also said to offer 45W wired charging, but the smaller model is listed with an 8,000mAh battery while the larger model has a 10,090mAh battery. Either way, these specs are broadly in line with a previous leak.

The leaker also posted Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders, seen below. These images seem in line with renders previously shared by fellow tipster Evan Blass.

Finally, the tipster published European prices for both models. Expect to pay €579 (~$623) for the 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi Tab S10 FE, while the 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi model apparently costs €679 (~$731). You’ll need to add €100 if you want 5G-equipped models.

Fancy the Plus device? The 8GB/128GB Wi-Fi model apparently costs €749 (~$806) while the 12GB/256GB model is pegged at €849 (~$914). Expect to pay €100 extra for the 5G variants.

