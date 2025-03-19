Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus leak shows off Samsung’s tablets from all angles

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed new renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus.

Both models will have support for Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Samsung’s S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is said to start at €579 (~$630), while the FE Plus will start at €749 (~$816).

A few weeks ago, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus appeared on SafetyKorea’s database for certification, suggesting that the launch of the mid-range Samsung tablet is not far off. As we inch closer to the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus, a new leak gives us another good look at both devices.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we have some new images of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and its larger sibling. Not only do these images show the front, back, and side of these tablets, but we also get to see the tablets in three different colors.

It’s reported that the base model has a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels. Meanwhile, the FE Plus takes things up a notch with a 13.1-inch screen that offers a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus

The other big difference between these two devices is the battery size. It seems we may get a capacity of 8,000mAh on the FE and 10,090mAh on the FE Plus. However, both are said to offer a charging rate of 45W.

Outside of display and battery size, these two tablets share a number of features including support for Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Samsung’s S Pen. Both models will also have a 12MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, an Exynos 1580 chip, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a memory card slot.

According to the outlet, the FE will start at €579 (~$630) for the lowest configuration. If you opt for more RAM and storage, it will be €100 more expensive. The 5G model is said to cost €679 (~$740) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This price goes up to €779 (~$489) if you want 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for the FE Plus, the outlet claims it will be available for €749 (~$816) or €849 (~$925), depending on whether you want the regular version or 5G model. These prices will go up by €100 if you choose more RAM and storage.

