A fresh leak hints at new dimensions for Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets may feature thinner 6mm designs.

The base model could keep a 10.9-inch display while the Plus variant might grow to 13.1 inches.

There’s no word yet on the US availability and pricing, but rumors point towards a €579 starting price in Europe.

Samsung’s next mid-range tablets might be getting closer to launch, if a steady stream of new leaks is anything to go by. After alleged renders surfaced last week, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has now shared more images and details about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus.

The new leak includes an official-looking promo image of both tablets, revealing their screen sizes and reiterating some notable design changes. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE will reportedly feature a 10.9-inch display — consistent with recent entries in the lineup — while the Tab S10 FE Plus might jump to a larger 13.1-inch panel. That would be a noticeable bump from the 12.4-inch screens Samsung used on previous Plus-sized models.

The image also shows that both tablets could be just 6mm thick. That would make them slimmer than the previous generation by around 0.5mm. Samsung will likely highlight this in its marketing, as it’s becoming clear that thinness numbers are turning into a key selling point for devices this year. The company has already teased the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge as a thinner, more desirable phone, rumored to measure just 5.8mm.

There’s no official word yet on what kind of screens these tablets will use, but we’ll likely see LCD panels again. It would be very unlike Samsung to pack in a significant hardware upgrade like OLED without also shifting the pricing of these tablets in a big way.

Specs-wise, the two tablets are expected to be nearly identical. Rumors point to Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chip, with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There may also be a microSD card slot, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and the S Pen. Cameras could include a 12MP front shooter and a 13MP rear camera.

There’s no official release date or US pricing yet, but one earlier report said the Tab S10 FE could start at €579 ($630) in Europe, while the S10 FE Plus might launch at €749 ($816). With multiple leaks now emerging, an official announcement could be coming soon.

