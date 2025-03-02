Renders for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus leave nothing to the imagination

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve got our first comprehensive look at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus.

New renders reveal that the tablet could feature the same sleek metal and glass design as other tablets in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The tablet is rumored to feature a larger 13.1-inch display and could run One UI 7 out of the box.

Samsung is gearing up to launch new Fan Edition tablets, and we recently got our first look at the higher-end variant, dubbed Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, in a certification listing. The listing only included a low-quality image of the tablet’s display, but we now have high-resolution renders showcasing the device from all angles.

The renders, courtesy of reputed leaker OnLeaks (via SammyGuru), reveal that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will follow the same design language as other tablets in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series. It will feature a sleek metal chassis with flat edges, a single rear camera, and a large display up front with uniform bezels.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will reportedly measure 300.5x 194.7x6mm, weigh under 700g, and sport a stereo speaker setup, a single front-facing camera, a USB-C port, and a magnetic connector. Although the latest leak doesn’t reveal its specifications, previous rumors suggest the tablet could have a 13.1-inch display, making it significantly larger than its predecessor but smaller than the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Rumor has it that Samsung could equip the tablet with its in-house Exynos 1580 chipset, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet will likely offer S Pen support, but it’s unclear if it will ship with one in the box. Like other recently launched Samsung devices, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus should run One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box, but we’ll have to wait until the launch for confirmation.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like