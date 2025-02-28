Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus leak gives first look at Samsung's incoming tablet

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Samsung tablet has appeared on SafetyKorea’s database.

The tablet comes with model number SM-X620 and is believed to be the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus

The listing includes an image of the front side of the tablet.

Earlier this week, a leak suggested that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus would have a 13.1-inch screen. Now, the Plus model of Samsung’s next Fan Edition tablet is in the news again after appearing on a certification website.

A new listing for a Samsung tablet has appeared on SafetyKorea’s database. The listing includes two model numbers: SM-X620 and SM-X620N.

An earlier appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website revealed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE carries the model number SM-X520, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G has the model numbers SM-X526/SM-X528. While the listing in today’s discovery doesn’t reveal the official name of this tablet, the model numbers likely belong to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus (SM-X620) and its South Korean variant (SM-X620N).

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal any of the tablet’s specifications. However, it does include a live photo of what looks like the front of the device. In the image, you can see the display’s bezels, as well as a centered selfie camera sitting in the top bezel if you’re holding it in landscape orientation.

There’s still much we don’t know about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. However, leaks have claimed that both models will have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung also mentions in the fine print on its Galaxy Tab S10 series page that “The 1 year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025.” This suggests the Tab S10 FE series may arrive before the end of July.

